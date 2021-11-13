BOISE — The Boise State women’s basketball team will be young this year, so some growing pains were to be expected.
After one game, the Broncos certainly have visible areas where they can improve.
Boise State struggled offensively on Saturday, turning the ball over and having trouble finding baskets, as the Broncos dropped their season opener, 61-38, to Long Beach State at Extra Mile Arena.
“Obviously, we’re starting over,” said Boise State coach Gordy Presnell. “Today we struggled on the perimeter a little bit, we couldn’t get into our offense. Our post players at one point were 8 for 12 and our guards were 0 for 9, we struggled from deep."
It marked the first time since 2013 that Boise State had lost its season opener, and it marked the fewest points scored by the Broncos at home since suffering a 51-37 loss against Washington in 1997. Boise State ended last season with a 53-38 loss to Wyoming in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals, the fewest it had scored in any game since 2002. On Saturday, they were once again held to just 38 points, turning the ball over 22 times.
“Offensively we just need to cut out the turnovers and pass the ball better,” said sophomore Elodie Lalotte, who led the Broncos with 11 points. “We have to look inside because most of the points were in the paint. And then rebounding, especially offensive rebounding, we could have gotten a lot of second-chance points. It’s pretty much all that.”
Boise State managed to pull down just four offensive rebounds in the game, none of which ended in second-chance points. The Broncos shot just 2 for 17 from 3-point range, not making a 3-pointer until late in the third quarter, as the Broncos had just 10 points from their guards — seven from Mary Kay Naro and three from College of Southern Idaho transfer Kaitlin Burgess.
“We’re trying to figure out what our niche is and what our focus is and right now we’d like to get the ball to the posts a little bit more,” Presnell said. “Elodie is hard to guard, Abby (Muse) is pretty athletic and hard to guard. Rachel (Bowers) has been there in the big wars with us in the NCAA tournament. So, we’re trying to get the ball inside a little bit more. But our guards have to become more confident shooters and more confident passers.”
It wasn’t terrible shooting all night for the Broncos. In fact, Boise State hit 6 of its first 9 field goal attempts as a Bowers layup with 1:34 left in the first pulled the Broncos within 12-10 of Long Beach State.
But Boise State was unable to maintain that rate, as the Broncos went more than six minutes at one point in the second quarter and shot just 2 for 11 in the frame to fall behind 27-19 at halftime.
“We were trying to hurry it too much,” Lalotte said about not being able to keep up the intensity of the first quarter. “We were leading early and we didn’t think it was over, but we let them come back and control the game.”
Boise State used a 9-2 run in the third quarter to cut the Beach’s lead to 33-30 after a pair of Naro free throws with 4:19 left in the third quarter. But Long Beach State took control from there forcing five turnovers in the final four minutes of the quarter, using a 14-3 run to extend its lead to 47-33 entering the final quarter.
“That’s one of the things we hope gradually gets better,” Presnell said about the turnovers. “We’ve always been high-risk with our guards and have wanted it to be around 14 or 15 (turnovers). That’s more than some, but it means we’re being aggressive. Some of these weren’t aggressive turnovers, they were unforced ones that we have to learn from.”
The three points from the Broncos did come on a 3-pointer from Naro after Boise State missed its first nine attempts of the game.
Boise State got another 3-pointer from Burgess in the fourth quarter and a layup from freshman Trista Hull, with 5:51 left, but those were the final points scored by Boise State in the game.
Muse finished with 10 points for the Broncos.