A young Boise State women's basketball team is finding ways to come away with wins late.
For Broncos coach Gordy Presnell, this can only be a promising sign for things to come.
The Broncos pulled out another close game in the fourth quarter Wednesday, beating Wyoming 68-62 to complete the sweep of the series. It was the second time in three days the Broncos had to dig deep late to come away with the win.
“I think a lot of people don't really think we're as good as last year's team,” said Alexis Mark, one of ten freshmen on the Broncos' roster. “They think since we're freshmen we can't compete at the level of the older girls we're playing against. But I think it gives us a lot of confidence. We don't think that way. We basically play every team is the same. We compete and like coach likes to say, we all like to have a motor.”
Boise State (8-1, 5-1 Mountain West) trailed 57-56 with less than three minutes remaining, but two free throws from Jade Loville, who finished with 22 points, put the Broncos ahead for good, as Boise State ended the game on a 12-5 run. On Monday, Boise State found itself tied with Wyoming (4-5, 2-4) 46-46 early in the final quarter before a 14-2 run sparked its 68-61 victory.
Boise State had to finish Wednesday's game navigating foul trouble. Mallory McGwire picked up two quick fouls with just over six minutes left on the clock, her third and fourth of the game. Presnell subbed McGwire in and out over the final two minutes as the Broncos tried to secure the win.
“We did two things,” Presnell said. “One, we subbed offense for defense with Abby Muse, who's a terrific athlete. And then we moved Alexis over (to the post position) to sub Mal out sometimes. Both those kids are really athletic and hopefully over the course of the next year or two we can develop them a little more offensively, because they're really full of talent.”
Even with McGwire in foul trouble, Boise State continued to control the game defensively, particularly in the paint. The Broncos forced multiple missed shot attempts in the post during the final five minutes. After McGwire came back in with 2:36 left, as Loville attempted go-ahead free throws, Wyoming tried to drive inside and force her to commit a fifth foul.
Instead, McGwire stripped Mckinley Bradshaw of the ball.
Anna Ostlie hit a floater on the other end and Boise State's defense responded by forcing a travel on Wyoming.
“There was a lot of pressure,” Mark said about having to fill in for McGwire. “But I couldn't let it get the best of me and the team did a great job of keeping their composure as well.”
Helping Boise State pull away was its free throw shooting. While the Broncos did miss a pair of free throws late in the game, they hit their first 11 of the fourth quarter and went 14 of 16 from the charity stripe over the final 10 minutes. Loville was 6 for 6 from the line.
“When you practice free throws it's hard to mimic the pressure, but it's also hard to mimic that kind of fatigue,” Presnell said. “So for us to do as well as we did on the line, for being so young, I thought was really, really good. That was a sign of growth, in terms of mental toughness.”
Mark finished with 12 points while McGwire and Ostlie, who Presnell is still limiting to 12 minutes a game as she returns from an ACL injury, both finished with nine points. Mark and McGwire both had eight rebounds.
Boise State will have a week off before heading to the road for the next challenge: Two games at defending Mountain West regular season champion Fresno State on Jan. 21 and 23. The Bulldogs won the lone regular season meeting between the two teams last year, but Boise State won when the two teams met in the Mountain West Tournament championship. That win gave Boise State its fourth straight conference tournament title.
Fresno State (4-5, 2-2) was picked to repeat in the Mountain West coaches preseason poll. Boise State, which was picked to finish third, has already swept San Jose State, the coaches' pick to finish second.
“It's just really good for our freshmen to get to play in that kind of environment in terms of intensity and that type of play,” Presnell said. “One of the hard parts about this is we lost some of our critical games that would have been great to have on the road. BYU is 7-2 and Washington State is ranked 25th in the country. We lost both those games (canceled due to COVID-19), and that would be great for our freshmen. We haven't got the chance, so this is a big game for us next week.”