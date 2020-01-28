BOISE — Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell said it wasn’t easy to watch the game film of Saturday’s 85-80 loss to Fresno State.
Presnell knew what he was going to see. He saw it in losses to UNLV and Wyoming earlier this season.
Boise State (14-7, 6-3 Mountain West) squandered a 17-point lead against Fresno State, something that has become a theme in the Broncos’ three conference losses. Against UNLV, Boise State led by 11 in the fourth quarter and against Wyoming the Broncos were up by as many as 15 points. Close those three games out and Boise State would be alone in first place in the conference, and possibly be in line for a good seed at the NCAA Tournament.
“We’ve got to be able to do a better job of finishing the game,” Presnell said. “Right now we’re not stopping the ball. Women’s basketball is interesting, for three and a half quarters it appears everyone runs their offense. And then in that last desperation time, when you need points, you spread out and you just attack the basket. We can not get stops in that regard.”
Boise State knows that if it gets a lead today at San Jose State, it can’t let up. The Spartans (14-6, 8-1) come into today’s 8 p.m. game on a five-game winning streak and sit second in the Mountain West, their lone league loss coming in overtime against first-place Fresno State.
San Jose State is 6-1 during the month of January, with all seven of its games during that span being decided by single digits.
Close games have been a staple of the Mountain West Conference this season. Entering today, 48 conference games have been played throughout the league, with the average margin of victory in those games being 9.3 points. A total of 20 of those 48 games have been decided by six points or less.
So being able to finish in close games will likely be a theme that Boise State will need to improve on if it wants to finish the season strong.
Despite its earlier struggles, Boise State still believes it can do that.
“All of (the mistakes) are fixable,” junior Mallory McGwire said. “It’s just a matter of when we want to fix them and when we actually apply it to game-time decisions. A lot of these mistakes we’ve made are repetitive. So it’s just knowing personnel, knowing end-of-game situations and locking down.”
The Broncos allowed Fresno State to get back in the game after the Bulldogs made nine of their last 11 field goal attempts after making just 20 of their first 56.
Fresno State was able to parlay that shooting effort into 35 fourth quarter points to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play.
“We just have to listen out coaches when it comes to scouting,” senior A’Shanti Coleman said. “When they tell us that when we get hit by a ball screen to go over the screen if we’re guarding someone that’s a shooter who can pull up behind the screen, that’s something we didn’t do. That’s what they showed us in film, we need to do the things that they tell us to do. At the end of the day it’s going to work, and it probably would have gotten us that ‘W’ if we had listened.”