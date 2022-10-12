Just two years removed from winning a fourth straight Mountain West Tournament championship, the Boise State women’s basketball team will readily admit that last year’s eight-win season fell well below program expectations.
As the Broncos prepare for the 2022-23 season, the focus is on restoring some of the luster that Boise State experienced in the latter half of the last decade.
“I think if you come to our practice, there’s just been a different energy,” junior Mary Kay Naro said during Wednesday’s virtual Mountain West Media Days session. “Everyone’s cheering for one another, picking each other up. I think we’re pushing each other a lot more than last year and everyone’s excited and ready to go, which is really awesome.”
Boise State was picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West Media poll, an improvement on the 10th-place finish the Broncos had in the league last year, but still in the bottom half of the conference.
Last year’s 8-21 season, including a 4-13 league record, definitely took its toll on the Broncos and that’s served as motivation for this season. In many of their losses, the Broncos were right in the thick of things, with eight of their 21 losses coming by five points or less. Boise State closed the season on a seven-game losing streak.
“We’ve definitely tried to make everyone understand that we don’t want that to happen again,” said junior Elodie Lalotte. “We mention to the freshman a lot, they know they don’t want a season like that. It’s definitely been a good motivation for us.”
That attitude has really shown in practice, players and coach Gordy Presnell said on Wednesday. Presnell, a coach who has won six conference tournament championships in 18 years with the Broncos, went as far to say that he doesn’t know if the coaching staff has ever been as excited about a season as he and his assistants are coming into this one.
If the Broncos are able to finish games this year, he believes it can go a long way.
“I think we just need a hump win, for sure and we need to play better down the stretch of games,” said Presnell. “That’s something that’s always been our forte, being able to compete down the stretch of games and not being afraid to lose the game or win the game. Hopefully we’re generating that, but I know this: We have a number of kids on the floor now that could space the floor, which should really help generate post presence.”
Boise State will have an experienced team with four starters — Naro, Lalotte, Abby Muse and Anna Ostlie — all back, as well as several bench players who saw significant time during last season.
With Boise State graduating several of its key players following its fourth straight Mountain West Tournament championship in 2020, the Broncos had to bring in a large recruiting class the following year, a year which was largely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That class, now in their third year with the Broncos, has mostly stayed together and makes up a large part of the core of this year’s roster. Presnell pointed out the Broncos were one of the only teams in the country to neither lose nor gain a player in the transfer portal this offseason.
That group took their lumps their first two years in Boise, but are hoping that in their third year together, the chemistry they’ve built will be an advantage.
“We are now on the same page with things, we communicate really well with each other,” Naro said. “Seeing what happened last year, we know this is where we need to improve, especially from a leadership standpoint and what we want as a program. I think we’ve all just taught the freshmen this is what we want. Our goal is to win, our goal is to compete.”
In addition to the core group of returners, Boise State brings in four freshmen, all of whom bring huge credentials with them.
Natalie Pasco was named the Player of the Year by the San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News group during her junior season. Tatum Thompson was named Miss Basketball by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association and was MVP of the 4A state tournament as a senior. Mya Hansen was the Gatorade Montana Girls Basketball Player of the Year last year and the MaxPreps Montana Player of the Year as a junior. And Dani Bayes played a year up with the bronze medal-winning team in 2021 at the U20 Australian Nationals.
The Broncos will also get Boise High graduate Mandy Simpson on the court for the first time this season. Simpson transferred last year from Oklahoma, where she made 72 starts in the post over four seasons. But she suffered a season-ending injury before the year began and used a medical redshirt year.
Presnell confirmed Wednesday that Simpson is ready to go this season.
“She just has that maturity that I think we lacked in some sense,” Naro said about Simpson. “She does a good job calming us down and reminding us that we got this and we can get the job done. I’m really excited to have her back on the floor. She’s made us a lot better and I think she’s going to make our team better.”
Boise State starts the season with an exhibition game against the College of Idaho on Nov. 4 before hosting Multnomah in its regular season opener Nov. 7