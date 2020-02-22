The Boise State women's basketball team scored a season-high 95 points — including 52 in a dominant second half — and topped New Mexico 95-76 Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque.
The win was the fourth straight for the Broncos, who can lock up the No. 2 seed at the upcoming Mountain West Tournament with a win against UNLV in Monday's regular season finale at ExtraMile Arena.
Point guard Jayde Christopher notched her second double-double in as many games with 14 points and 10 assists, and A'Shanti Coleman and Riley Lupfer finished with 20 points apiece.
Boise State (20-9, 12-5 MW) reached 20 wins for the fourth straight season and the fifth time in the last six years.
“I thought we struggled throughout the year with maintaining leads and sustaining that down the stretch, and I thought today was the best we’ve played down the stretch," Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell said in a release. "Our seniors have never won in The Pit, and I thought they were all fired up going in. Everyone contributed, it was just a really good game for the Broncos.”
Boise State trailed 46-43 at the half but outscored the Lobos 52-30 in the final 20 minutes.
The Broncos led 71-70 to start the fourth quarter, but Christopher scored five-straight points during a 14-2 run which put the Broncos firmly in control at 85-72 with 6:17 to play.
The lead got to as many as 22 following a 3-pointer from Lupfer, who finished 6-for-10 from deep, a bucket by Coleman, and another triple from Christopher, putting the Broncos up, 95-73, with just over a minute to go.
On the defensive end, the Broncos held New Mexico to 4-for-21 shooting during the fourth quarter.
Braydey Hodgins (13 points) and Jade Loville (10) rounded out the Bronco quintet scoring in double figures, while Ellie Woerner went 3-for-3 for eight points with five rebounds off the bench.
"We have a lot of different pieces and now we’re able to put them together. Any given night can be different; A’Shanti can go off, Riley can go off, Braydey can go off. So, you never really know," Christopher said.
Senior Night Monday against the Rebels is slated to start at 7 p.m.