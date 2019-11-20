BOISE — A dejected Gordy Presnell saddled most of the blame on himself after the Boise State women’s basketball team suffered an 80-68 loss to Washington State on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.
“Just didn’t perform well,” Presnell said. “It’s disappointing.”
Boise State (3-2) shot just 3 for 17 in the first quarter and fell behind 20-10. They were never able to recover, trailing by double digits for most of the game and by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos shot just 38.1 percent from the field overall, including a dismal 25.8 percent in the first half. And that’s where Presnell took the blame, saying he didn’t do enough to get his players better shots.
“I just don’t think we were ready, and that’s on me,” Presnell said. “We should be able to get better shots than we took at the beginning of the game. It’s on them if they miss a shot, but it’s on me that we didn’t get better looks.
“I can’t control them shooting, but I can control sometimes where they shoot from, and we just didn’t get very good looks and we took bad shots and that’s on me. That’s on the coach.”
The loss was the second straight home loss for the Broncos, who fell in a close game to Missouri State in the quarterfinals of the Preseason WNIT last week. In between, Boise State won at UAB last Friday 83-81 in a consolation game.
Braydey Hodgins had 20 points for the Broncos, but she was the only player in double figures. Riley Lupfer went 2 for 8 from the field and had just six points, while Mallory McGwire was 3 for 11 and had seven points.
A’Shanti Coleman was 2 for 8 and had eight points for Boise State, which made 9 of 25 from 3-point range (36 percent) and shot an abismal 11 for 18 from the foul line (61 percent).
“None of us could get our shots to go in,” Hodgins said. “We just wanted it so bad that I think some of us had some anxiety.”
The Broncos ‘wanted it so bad’ because of last year’s game in Pullman in which they suffered a 95-71 blowout loss to the Cougars. The poor taste from that loss had the Broncos fired up coming into this one, but their poor shooting and inability to slow down Washington State star Borislava Hristova did them in.
Hristova had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists to pace Washington State, while Jovana Subasic added 17 points. The Cougars (3-0) shot 54.8 percent from the field overall.
“We just didn’t do a very good job,” Presnell said.
Things won’t get any easier for the Broncos. They travel to face No. 7 Louisville on Sunday.
“We’ve got to get better,” Presnell said. “We’ve got one game to get it right and then more than likely we’ll be favored in every game the rest of the year, so we have to fix this against Louisville and be able to play at that level.
“We’ll work at it and get better, but hopefully the next time we play on our home court we’ll win one.”