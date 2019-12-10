BOISE — Gordy Presnell has long admired Jeff Judkins, first as a player for the Utah men's basketball team and now as the women's basketball coach at BYU.
Today, the Boise State women's basketball coach will get his chance to go against him.
Boise State welcomes in Judkins and the Cougars into ExtraMile Arena at 7 p.m. today for the first game of a two-year home-and-home series against BYU.
“They've had a great program there, their coach is one of the all-time greats at the University of Utah,” Presnell said. “He's had great success with the BYU program, so it's going to be a great game for us. It's one of those game, along with others, where we've tried to upgrade our schedule. It will be a really formidable opponent.”
Boise State (6-4) takes a break from Mountain West play after wins against New Mexico and Colorado State as it tries to beef up its strength of schedule and RPI ranking. The Cougars (3-3) have posted 20-win seasons in nine of the past ten years, including a 26-7 record last year which saw BYU advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Judkins, in his 19th season as the BYU coach, has led the Cougars to nine NCAA Tournament appearances.
“We want to win one of these really formidable nonleague games,” Presnell said. “If we can, we move to 7-4 and then we have three games left before Christmas. It sure would be great to be 10-4 going back into conference.”
Today's game marks the first time since 2002 that Boise State and BYU have met on the basketball court. The two schools met 11 times between 1989 and 2002, with BYU holding a 6-5 advantage in those games and a 11-7 advantage all-time in the series. It's a game that Presnell said has been in the works for a few seasons, but for one reason or another both schools were unable to pull off until now.
After today's game, Boise State will make the return trip to Provo, Utah, next season.
BYU is navigating the season without point guard Shaylee Gonzales, who averaged 17 points per game last season as a freshman, but tore her ACL in the summer. But they have gotten a boost from, Paisley Johnson, who is averaging 15.7 points per game and Sara Hamson, their 6-foot-7 center, who is pulling down an average of 9.8 rebounds per game.
“They're really talented, and they've played a really good schedule, as well,” said Presnell. “They made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, something we didn't do, so it will be a great challenge for us. We've played some really good teams this year so hopefully we'll be ready to play.”