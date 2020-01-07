Boise State assistant women's basketball coach Cody Butler has been placed on administrative leave after the school learned of a lawsuit filed against him in the State of Washington.
The school confirmed that Butler was placed on leave before the team left for Las Vegas on Tuesday for today's game against UNLV.
“Upon discovery of a lawsuit against assistant coach Cody Butler, Boise State placed him on administrative leave pending University review of the matter,” the school said in a statement.
The Idaho Press is working on confirming details on the lawsuit. A request for court documents was sent to the county clerk Tuesday night in Thurston County, Washington, where the lawsuit was filed on May 22, 2019. The State of Washington, and Yakima Valley Community College, where Butler coached for 12 years, is also named in the tort.
Butler is in his eighth season as an assistant coach at Boise State, where he has helped lead the Broncos to five postseason appearances, including four NCAA Tournament appearances.