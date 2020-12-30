It's been three weeks since the Boise State women's basketball team was last on the court. When it returns today, it will mark the start of Mountain West play.
The Broncos (3-0) will host San Jose State at 2 p.m. today as they begin their quest to continue their run of conference contenders despite returning just three players from last year's team, which won the Mountain West Conference title for the fourth straight season.
With 10 freshmen on the roster, the Broncos have won their first three games, although they haven't exactly been tested. Boise State's three opponents have a combined 2-14 record. All three victories have been by at least 20 points, with the average margin of victory being 31 points.
Today's game with the Spartans (2-0, 1-0 Mountain West), as well as the second game of the series on Saturday, could provide Boise State with its first challenge of the season. The Spartans surprised many around the conference last season, starting the year 9-1 in conference play, including a 74-61 win against Boise State. The Spartans lone loss in the first half of the conference schedule came in overtime against eventual regular season champion Fresno State.
But San Jose State went on a five-game losing streak after its win against Boise State and fell to the No. 4 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, where it lost to Fresno State in the semifinal.
The Broncos, meanwhile, won 10 of their final 11 games after the loss to San Jose State — including a 85-67 win in the rematch — and won the Mountain West Tournament. Boise State's season ended when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.
After coming away with a 84-64 game against Eastern Washington in its last game on Dec. 10, Boise State was expecting to face a tough road test at BYU two days later. But a positive COVID-19 test inside the Boise State program forced the Broncos to call off the game against the Cougars and a home game against the College of Idaho scheduled for Dec. 16.
San Jose State has also navigated COVID-19 issues this season. After opening the season with a Pac-12 road win against Cal on Nov. 25, the Spartans next four games were canceled. Two were due to an emergency directive issued by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department. San Jose State then had to cancel two more games after a positive test within the team forced a two-week shutdown.
The Spartans opened Mountain West play with a 78-73 win against Utah State on Dec. 21, but the second game of the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Utah State.
San Jose State will be without Ayzhiana Basallo, a preseason first-team all-conference guard. The Spartans announced Tuesday that Basallo will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the win against Utah State.