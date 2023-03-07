Support Local Journalism


The Boise State women’s basketball team held a lead going into the fourth quarter of Monday night’s Mountain West Quarterfinal, but the Broncos could not hold on as Colorado State took a 59-52 win.

The Broncos (17-16) led 43-42 entering the final frame, but were outscored by the Rams 17-9 over the final 10 minutes, ending the Broncos season.

