The Boise State women’s basketball team held a lead going into the fourth quarter of Monday night’s Mountain West Quarterfinal, but the Broncos could not hold on as Colorado State took a 59-52 win.
The Broncos (17-16) led 43-42 entering the final frame, but were outscored by the Rams 17-9 over the final 10 minutes, ending the Broncos season.
“I thought it was a good game,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a release. “We played hard and they played hard. We had a tough quarter in the fourth and it was a bad time to have a tough quarter. We really struggled scoring the ball, but I was really proud of our effort.”
Colorado State scored the first points of the fourth quarter, a jump shot by McKenna Hofschild with under eight minutes remaining to take the lead, one the Rams never gave up.
Mya Hansen sank a 3-pointer for Boise State with 2:33 left, cutting Colorado State’s lead to 52-50, but the Rams closed the rest of the game out with a 7-2 run.
Natalie Pasco had a team-high 15 points for the Broncos, hitting three 3-point field goals, while Abby Muse recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Broncos finish the season with a winning record after going 8-21 a season ago. Boise State is slated to return a majority of its roster next season, including all five starters, making their coach excited for the possibilities of next season.
"I have a lot of optimism about the future of our program,” Presnell said. “This is a group of kids that just won eight out of the last 11. They're all back if they want to be back for two more years. We have a chance to do some things. I really care about them and I love them. I'm going to miss seeing them every day. I think our future is really bright and I'm really proud of them."
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.