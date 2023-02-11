BOISE — Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell knows that his team is among a group of teams hanging behind Mountain West leader UNLV.
He was hoping Saturday could help move the Broncos in the direction of the Rebels and push them closer to the front of the peloton, but UNLV showed why it hasn’t lost in league play yet this season.
The Broncos went toe-to-toe with the Rebels for two and a half quarters on Saturday, but Boise State shooters struggled to find the net late in the game as UNLV came away with a 76-63 win.
“They’re a really good program and what they’ve done there is impressive,” Presnell said about UNLV. “We want to catch them and we’re going to keep grinding and plugging away. I don’t think any of our players are putting up the white flag. We’re going to keep trying.”
Boise State (13-14, 8-6 Mountain West) came into the game on a four-game winning streak — its longest of the season — having fought its way back to a game out of second place in the league standings. A win against the Rebels (24-2, 14-0) would have been a huge boost for the Broncos with four games left before the Mountain West Tournament next month in Las Vegas.
“We have to just keep doing what we’ve been doing the past couple of games,” said freshman Tatum Thompson, who led the Broncos with a career-high 19 points. “We got to come out swinging after halftime. Not coming out slow, but coming out strong.”
The Broncos certainly gave the Rebels all they could handle in the first half, going into the locker room trailing by just one, 40-39.
Thompson, whose previous career-high of 13 points came on Feb. 4 at Fresno State, surpassed that total early in the second. She scored 12 points in the first, thanks in part to back-to-back 3-pointers. She scored the first five points of the third quarter to give the Broncos a 44-40 lead.
“I’ve definitely got a lot more confident as the games have gone on,” said Thompson, who missed the Broncos’ nonconference slate after breaking a bone in her foot during a preseason scrimmage. “I hit a few shots here and there, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Boise State led 50-47 with 4:36 left in the third quarter after a layup by Elodie Lalotte, but after that Boise State — which had been shooting around 50% all game — started missing its shots.
The Broncos missed seven consecutive field goal attempts following Lalotte’s layup and was just 6 for 27 from the field over the final 14 minutes of the game.
“We got a little nervous and the rim shrunk on us a little bit,” Presnell said. “They defended well, too.”
Meanwhile, UNLV took a 56-50 lead with a 9-0 run, with Desi-Rae Young scoring seven of those points for the Rebels. Young finished with a game-high 24 points.
"They just continue to put pressure on you and they’re so skilled,” Presnell said. “They’re not real big, or anything, but they’re real skilled. They’re really good at counterpunching. You make a mistake, they’ll make you pay.”
Boise State returns to the court Thursday for a road game at Air Force before returning to ExtraMile Arena Saturday for Senior Day against Utah State.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.