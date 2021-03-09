A historically bad offensive performance for the Boise State women’s basketball team was what it took to end the Broncos’ historic run at the Mountain West Tournament.
Boise State had its worst offensive output during the Gordy Presnell era, as the Broncos saw their Mountain West Tournament record four-year championship streak come to an end Tuesday with a 53-38 loss to Wyoming in the semifinals.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively and really struggled to get in anything,” Presnell said. “They won, they beat us the whole game. We had quite a streak going here, but that happens. Good things come to an end sometimes. Time to start a new one.”
The loss likely puts an end to the Boise State’s season. While Presnell said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Broncos (14-9) get an invitation to the WNIT or another smaller postseason tournament, Boise State will probably decline any invitation it gets. He cited the burdens of playing a season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’re probably done,” said Presnell. “Our kids have been in the dorms since mid-August. The hotel on this trip, it’s a great hotel, but you don’t leave your room because of the virus. I often think about what the Final Four is going to be like for some of those teams … They’re going to be in those for three weeks, and they can’t get outside the bubble.”
Also coming to an end is the career of Mallory McGwire, the Broncos’ lone senior, who had spent three years in Boise after transferring from Oregon. She had just seven points in two games in Las Vegas this week — five in Monday’s 78-65 quarterfinal win against Colorado State and two in the loss to the Cowgirls.
“I wouldn’t change my decision for anything, it’s been the best three years here,” said McGwire, who did pull down 11 rebounds on Tuesday. “Playing under a great coach and great teammates, I won’t remember this loss, I’ll remember the past two years.”
That doesn’t mean it was a difficult way for the Broncos' season to end.
Boise State shot 14 for 50 from the field and turned the ball over 22 times. The Broncos were held to their fewest points since a 73-35 loss to James Madison on Dec. 1, 2002.
A day after shooting nearly 70% in the fourth quarter against Colorado State, the Broncos came out lethargic on the offensive side of the ball, starting 2 for 21 from the field. Wyoming held a 15-4 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter.
Alexis Mark had eight points over the final four minutes of the quarter and Boise State pulled within 18-12 of Wyoming at halftime.
Both teams combined to go 13 for 54 from the field with 20 turnovers during the first 20 minutes of the game.
“When the rim shrinks on you, you tighten up a little bit and you’re not able to do things as well,” Presnell said. “The other team gets so fired up about it. Going 2 for 21 is not very good, but even with that, we were down six and to play as poorly or get it taken to us like we did, we still had a chance after the half. But we weren’t able to come out with a good third quarter."
Jade Loville and McGwire both got their first points of the game during the first minute of the third quarter with Loville hitting a layup and McGwire sinking two free throws.
But getting their two leading scorers involved wasn’t enough to spark the Broncos’ offense, as Boise State shot just 3 for 13 in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Wyoming shot 11 for 16 in the third, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range. The Cowgirls scored 25 points in the quarter, matching the Broncos’ total up to that point, and took a 43-25 lead into the fourth.
The Broncos weren’t able to get it any closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter, with Wyoming comfortably on the way to a date with Fresno State in Wednesday’s championship game.
Mark had a team high 12 points for Boise State, while Loville finished with 8. The Broncos were 0 for 10 beyond the 3-point line in the game.
While the Broncos lose McGwire, they are currently slated to return the remainder of their roster. That includes the 10 freshmen who the Broncos hope will help bridge the gap between the last four years of Boise State dominance in the Mountain West with the next great era of Bronco basketball.
“I think they’re super young and there’s so much room for growth,” said McGwire. “I think over the summer and up to next season, they’re just going to get better and better and we have incoming recruits. The sky’s the limit, you just have to put the work in. You know what this loss feels like now, so now you know what to fight for in March next year.”