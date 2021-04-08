After the University of Oklahoma women’s basketball season ended in March, Mandy Simpson returned to her parents’ home in Boise, planning to take a quick break before embarking on the next chapter in her life.
Having already been accepted into the nursing program at Oklahoma, the Boise High graduate was ready to move on past basketball and begin the program in June. Or so she thought.
After realizing that her ending with the Sooners left her unsatisfied, Simpson shocked her parents by telling them she was thinking about entering the transfer portal.
Now, she will be sticking around Boise for at least a year. Simpson announced her commitment to join the Boise State women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer over the weekend and the Broncos made it official on Thursday, announcing her signing.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind of emotions lately,” Simpson said. “But Boise is one of my favorite places in the world. I’m really excited to be back with my family and my friends, to be able to compete in my hometown, have everyone come watch me and have a great last year.”
Simpson spent the last four years playing with the Sooners, starting 72 games. As a junior, the forward started 30 games and was second on the team with 6.9 rebounds per game. But her time on the court took a dip this past season, as she started just five games and averaged 15.7 minutes per game.
Oklahoma finished the season 12-12, ending the year with an 89-80 overtime loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
“I think it’s no secret that this year hasn’t been the easiest, due to COVID, and it’s just been a struggle,” said Simpson. “I didn’t have the greatest ending experience that I wanted. I really wanted to end basketball on a positive note. It was something that I prayed about, talked over with my family, I entered the portal, Boise State reached out and it’s been a really good experience since then.”
She said she put her name in the portal about two and a half weeks after returning home. It took very little time for Boise State assistant coach Heather Sower to reach out to her.
“I think I was in the portal for about five minutes,” Simpson said.
Broncos coach Gordy Presnell followed with a call after that. The Broncos also recruited Simpson while she was coming out of Boise High, with Simpson saying they were in her top five.
Four years later, the Broncos were the top choice, beating out interest from Gonzaga and the University of San Diego.
Location was a big factor in her decision. After four years playing far away from home, she wanted to play somewhere closer. Nowhere else was as close as Boise State.
But her interactions with the coaching staff made the decision that much easier.
“The positivity that radiates off this program is amazing,” Simpson said. “I know they’re going to challenge me. The conversations I was having with them, they were putting me in situations saying ‘look, you’re good at this, but this is what you need to get better at.’ So, they’re already challenging me, they’re already trying to make me a better athlete. But at the same time, I’m struggling with school, trying to figure out what I want to do, and they’re helping me with that. I can tell how they care about me more than just an athlete. I mean, that’s cheesy, everybody says that, but you can tell when it’s authentic and at Boise State it’s authentic.”
She’ll be perusing a Master of Business Administration degree at Boise State, which will give her a little extra time to contemplate her future and figure out exactly what she wants to do once basketball is over.
“It’s kind of allowing me to take a step back and make sure nursing is what I truly want to do with my life,” Simpson said. “This is just kind of a buffer year. I’m going to get my MBA at Boise State and if nursing is still what I want to do, I don’t have to change the trajectory of my life. Just really making sure it’s something I’m passionate about and something that I really want to do in the future is a great thing.”