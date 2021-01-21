The third quarter may not have fully decided the game for the Fresno State women's basketball team Thursday, but it put Boise State in a hole it couldn't dig out of.
Fresno State shot well overall and from behind the 3-point line, as the Bulldogs pulled away from the visiting Broncos 92-57 in a Mountain West game.
The Bulldogs (7-5 overall, 5-2 MW) outscored Boise State (8-2, 5-2) 33-12 in the third quarter.
Fresno State made 38 of 74 from the field (51%) and 10 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc (52%).
Boise State was as cold as the Bulldogs were hot. The Broncos made just 24 of 69 overall and 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts.
The Broncos committed 17 turnovers to Fresno State's eight.
Fresno State led 36-29 at halftime.
Alexis Mark led Boise State with 14 points and seven rebounds and Rachel Bowers had 10 points and five rebounds.
The teams conclude their two-game series on Saturday.