Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SAN DIEGO — The opposing bench at Viejas Arena is about five paces away from the San Diego State student section. The designers of this place knew how to build a home-court advantage.

The San Diego State student section calls itself The Show and on Friday, The Show got bored of what was happening on the hardwood. And unlike thousands of viewers at home, they couldn’t change the channel from the Aztecs’ 72-52 rout of Boise State — the Broncos’ worst defeat of the season

Recommended for you

Load comments