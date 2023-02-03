SAN DIEGO — The opposing bench at Viejas Arena is about five paces away from the San Diego State student section. The designers of this place knew how to build a home-court advantage.
The San Diego State student section calls itself The Show and on Friday, The Show got bored of what was happening on the hardwood. And unlike thousands of viewers at home, they couldn’t change the channel from the Aztecs’ 72-52 rout of Boise State — the Broncos’ worst defeat of the season
So they began scouring the internet and heckling the three guys on the end of Boise State’s bench: Sam Winter, Kade Rice and RJ Keene. The trio deserves some sympathy after Friday night.
Not only did they have to look on at their team’s worst loss of the season, they had to keep a straight face as The Show pulled up their TikTok pages and screamed at them and started a “We Want R-J” chant for Keene, who hasn’t played all year because of injury.
Boise State has heard these hecklers before. For the past two seasons, Mountain West student sections have come boozed up and ready to yell at the Broncos. But the Broncos always had this knack for getting the last laugh. They kept a straight face knowing there was a pretty good chance they could look at that same student section when the buzzer sounded, smile and wave.
By halftime on Friday, there was no hope of shutting anyone up.
The game felt like an uphill battle before tipoff, when Marcus Shaver Jr., walking around with a boot on his right ankle, was out for the game.
It felt all but impossible when Tyson Degenhart picked up three fouls in just over 12 minutes.
“We were in big trouble when Deggie picked up that third foul,” said Max Rice, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “I looked around and was like, ‘This is not going to be good.’”
And it was over by halftime, when Boise State walked into the locker room down 22, still without a make from beyond the arc. In that first period, the only open shot the Broncos got was when they were shooting a free throw.
The concern for Boise State is not the loss. It is a Quad-1 defeat that will not hinder the Broncos’ Tournament chances. Yes, it was ugly. But BSU has built up its resume enough over the past few months to endure a stinker like Friday.
The concern for Boise State is its depth.
Boise State coach Leon Rice has not been shy about stressing the importance of his bench. On Friday, when he so dearly needed them to show poise and promise, they did not do much to gain his trust.
“We are what we are. We have what we have,” Leon Rice said. “Our margin for error is small. What I mean by that is — the starting five has been clicking great together. They’re better than the sum of their parts because of the way they play together.
Depth was a question on last year’s Boise State team, too. But at least last season, Rice had two trusted pieces on the bench in Max Rice and Naje Smith. That, coupled with a squad that didn’t have many guys miss time with injury, allowed Boise State to come up victorious again and again and again.
This team becomes much different when even one starter is out. There are no capable options in the frontcourt — let’s just say Mo Sylla nor Lukas Milner nor Sada NgaNga inspired any confidence Friday. And guard Jace Whiting has shown flashes of impressive things, but San Diego State swarmed him into four turnovers, making it almost a miracle when the Broncos got the ball past half court.
But, don’t get it twisted, the blood was in the water without Shaver. If you questioned how much he means to this team, Friday might make him Boise State’s MVP.
“If we can’t handle their pressure, their pressure increases,” Leon Rice said. “You take your quarterback out and it matters a lot.”
So where does Boise State go from here?
Well, Rice joked, it’s not like he can just go to the waiver wire and add depth in an instant. Lucky for Boise State, it has a bye week and doesn’t play until next Saturday. So the Broncos will spend a few days, maybe even the full week, giving rest to their starters and spending extra time with their reserves.
“Those starters have had heavy minutes,” Leon Rice said. “Naje (Smith) needs to get the knee healthy. Shaver has to get the ankle healthy. Max needs to get his back healthy. And Tyson — Tyson at Air Force looked dead. … (The bye) will be great for us).”
If everyone gets healthy, there’s no question Boise State would be a contender to repeat as conference champions. If the injuries linger. Well, you saw what that might look like.
