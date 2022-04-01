Spring football rosters are always full of oddities.
Five months out from a real game, so much is still in flux. Freshmen will arrive in the summer. Injuries will heal. Guys will transfer out. Some will transfer in.
But one anomaly to pay attention to with Boise State’s early roster: There is only one nickelback listed. On a roster full of 97 names, there are as many people at nickel as there are at long snapper.
Making things tougher: That one nickel safety — sixth-year man Roman Kafentzis — is out for all of spring practice with an injury.
“That’s a position where there’s going to be competition all the way through,” Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said. “All the way up until the first game when we get to see who rises from that.”
Boise State could have had a dozen nickelbacks listed last season. It wouldn’t have mattered. Kekaula Kaniho practically had tenure at the position, starting there the past three seasons during a career in which he played in more Boise State games (60) than any other Bronco in history.
Kaniho brought smarts to a position all about experience.
On Wednesday, Kaniho was back at Boise State for his Pro Day, working through all the drills that didn't seem to encapsulate why he excelled in the blue and orange. Kaniho is 5-foot-11 and just 188 pounds. He is not the type of guy primed to blow minds next to a tape measure. But put him on the football field and he weasels his way into every play.
That’s what nickel safeties need to do. The position is all about versatility. One play, you’re on an island with a shifty slot receiver. On the next, you might be pass rushing off the edge and have to power past an offensive tackle or tight end. Then on the next, the defense might be playing zone and you have to drop into pass coverage. After that, it’s a run play and you have to bust into a gap.
“All those things wrapped into one individual,” said safeties coach Kane Ioane. “That’s pretty special.”
Indeed, and Boise State now has five months to find the individual it thinks is special enough. Kafentzis, who didn’t play a snap last season, might be in the mix come fall but, for now, the Broncos are looking at a few other options.
Zion Washington — an athletic 6-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman — has impressed early on. As has sophomore Seyi Oladipo, who's been at first-team nickelback as of late. A former three-star recruit, Oladipo played his way onto the field as a freshman, making a handful of tackles while picking off two passes against UTEP.
“He has more and more confidence coming off a season where he did get a lot of reps,” Ioane said of Oladipo. “He did get some opportunities to jump in there when his number was called and had production.”
Another guy the Broncos have tried at nickel is Tyreque Jones, which is a tad unexpected. Jones has started at safety in 17 of the past 18 games, forming a back-end tandem with JL Skinner that was projected to be the best in the Mountain West next year.
“We compliment each other very well,” Skinner said of he and Jones. “I basically know him like a book. I can tell what he’s thinking at any given moment. I just look at him, he looks at me and we don’t even have to say anything.”
Shifting Jones seems like an odd move ahead of his sixth year at Boise State. But the Broncos’ currently have a plentiful crop of young, athletic safeties in their basket — guys like Oladipo and Washington and Rodney Robinson and Jaylen Clark and, to a lesser-extent, redshirt junior Alexander Teubner.
What they lack is experience, and experience might be more important at nickelback than safety.
“The safeties set everything from the backend as far as what’s going on,” Ioane said. “But that nickel is such a vital piece to, whether it’s a disguise, whether it’s communication with the backers, the run fits. That position is vitally important to what we’re doing from a schematic standpoint.
“That guy has to have a big knowledge and understanding of the defense, not just his piece but all 11 pieces on the field.”