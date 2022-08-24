Tyreque Jones spent all of one spring practice playing nickelback and he was already making requests.
“I actually went up and asked (the coaches) if they could make it permanent,” Jones said.
Boise State’s coaches told Jones to slow his roll. For good reason. Jones started all 12 games for Boise State last season at field safety and, alongside JL Skinner, was a part of one of the best secondaries in the Mountain West.
Though nickel Kekaula Kaniho — Boise State’s all-time leader in games played (60) — graduated after the 2021 season, it seemed Boise State had its replacement in sophomore Seyi Oladipo. The youngster is versatile. He is athletic. He is smart.
But what he lacks is experience — and the savviness that piles up with every play. The sort of intrinsic instinct that is so critical for Boise State’s nickel.
“Obviously, every position in our defense is important,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson, “but the nickel — everything really goes through him with how we disguise and how we show (things). Especially if you have the right versatile guy.”
It took one practice to realize Jones was that dude.
“The offense was the biggest advocator of, ‘Can we move Ty back to field safety?’” said head coach Andy Avalos.
So in Jones’ post-spring evaluation, Danielson informed the 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt senior his request had been granted.
“We’re doing it,” Danielson told him.
Months after his position change became official, Jones is still giddy — almost like a kid finally removing his training wheels. There are more challenges, but also more opportunities.
“For one, you get to blitz. I took advantage of that,” Jones said with a chuckle. “I feel like it’s a bit more free-willed in how I can disguise. How I can help this defense and ultimately help this team.”
Helping Jones transition has been Kaniho.
Over the summer, the pair got together for some film study — just like old times. And if one has ever wondered what it might be like to take a test with the teacher sitting next to you, this had to be close.
Not for a long time has anyone in Boise played the position better than Kaniho. He was like a torpedo, swiftly moving and ready to wreak havoc.
Jones first turned on tape of his lone practice at nickel, then switched the film to some of Kaniho’s performances from last season. It was a chance for Jones to pick the master’s brain, to ask questions about every little movement.
“It’s more of me understanding why he would do some of the things he would do on the field,” Jones said. “Like how he would take on blocks. Or why he would cover this guy this way. ... A lot of it, too, was for me to understand fronts, because I’m going to be a lot more in the run fits than I was before.”
What’s interesting is Jones is three inches taller and more than 15 pounds heavier than Kaniho. But Boise State’s coaches aren’t too concerned about body type. The position does not have many defined physical requirements. It does, however, have a laundry list of mental demands.
So how exactly does Jones being at nickel help Boise State?
“I think it’s just having someone that the coaches can trust at that position,” Jones said. “To just throw (a young player) in a position where — that’s a dynamic position for our defense. To have someone experienced there, I’d say it takes a lot of stress off the coaches.”
Added Danielson: “He does give you a bunch of versatility. He can cover, he can blitz and we can switch him and he can go to the post. So there are just a lot of different things.”
What won’t change for Jones is his role in communication. Hailed as the quarterback of the defense, he will still be responsible for making defensive calls — he’ll just need to turn around instead of shouting everything to the bodies in front of him.
Which is fine for Jones. Communication has never been an issue for the Southern California native. There are some who lead with rah-rah speeches and others who shut up and lead by example. Jones wants to lead with relationships.
“I’m trying to make connections with guys because I want them to know that, even though I’m done after this year, I’m not out of (their) lives,” Jones said. “Something I really want to do is get to know everybody. I want guys to be comfortable enough to come up and talk to me — regardless of what position they are.”