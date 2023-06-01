It feels like this question pops up year after year. For some reason, fans — across the country, not just at Boise State — have this soft spot for the tight ends.
It’s like that last Christmas gift your parents pulled out of the closet. All the other presents were great, but they were expected. That hidden gift is the equivalent of an 8-yard post to a tight end on third down. Woah! Did that just happen?
But that hasn’t happened too much for Boise State as of late.
Here’s a crazy stat: Last season, Boise State’s top tight end, Riley Smith, led the way with just 214 yards … and that was first time a Broncos’ tight end had eclipsed over 200 yards in a season since Jake Roe (410 yards) in 2017.
In recent memory, Boise State tight ends have been bulldozers, most important in the running game than the passing attack.
But with each new offensive coordinator comes the new hope of a tight end revival, so of course first-year OC Bush Hamdan was asked about what he’s looking for in a tight end.
“A tight end that can certainly set the edge of the perimeter on mid-zone (running) plays,” Hamdan said, “but then also stretch the field vertically is a game changer in any type of system where you utilize the tight end.
“We’d always like to play with a tight end and, at times, play with two. So that group is gonna be critical in our development.”
Tight ends coach Nate Potter noted that his group’s role will be “similar to what we did in the past,” which isn’t exactly reason for much excitement. But Potter added one interesting detail about how his group will be used.
You see, last season — under offensive coordinators Tim Plough and Dirk Koetter — Boise State used tight ends as basically extra offensive linemen. The Broncos had a ton of plays where there was a tight end on the hip of the left tackle and a tight end on the hip of the right tackle. Rarer were the moments the tight ends acted as an extra receiver.
In Hamdan’s offense, Potter said, the tight ends aren’t going to be stationary.
“They’re going to be moving,” Potter noted. “They’re going to be expected to be in the backfield, split out in the perimeter, be in-line guys. … That’s what you want out of the tight end group. You want that flexibility to be everywhere on the field.”
Does that flexibility turn into more catches, more receiving yards? It’s hard to tell. But the Broncos’ do have capable talent.
Smith will be back for his final collegiate season in 2023. He is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound veteran with sure hands who could thrive as a top target if given the opportunity. Last year, Smith was often the check-down option. Though he tallied more than 200 yards, he caught 25 passes.
Behind Smith, keep your eyes on two guys moving forward.
The first is redshirt sophomore Matt Lauter, a 6-4, 225-pound San Diego native who caught 4 passes for 4 yards last season. Lauter started last year as solely a special teams player, but got chances because of injuries and really impressed the coaches.
“I would say coming in at 220 (pounds) as a freshman, I was fast so receiving would be my top skillset,” Luter said. “But I’ve been working on my run game a lot.”
The second is a guy who just got to campus. Matt Wagner, a 6-4, 225-pound freshman, played in a run-heavy scheme in high school and still caught 47 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns. He brings with him a wealth of blocking experience and the athleticism to be fantastic in the passing game.
“Something I really pride myself in is my versatility. You can line me up anywhere on the field and I’m going to be able to make a play,” Wagner said. “My last two years of high school, I never took off an offensive rep.”
