Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It feels like this question pops up year after year. For some reason, fans — across the country, not just at Boise State — have this soft spot for the tight ends.

It’s like that last Christmas gift your parents pulled out of the closet. All the other presents were great, but they were expected. That hidden gift is the equivalent of an 8-yard post to a tight end on third down. Woah! Did that just happen?

Recommended for you

Load comments