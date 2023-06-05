Boise State softball should host the Mountain West Tournament next season.
As the previous year’s regular-season champions, the Broncos can have every other Mountain West foe come to Dona Larsen Park and play the most important tournament at home.
But there is that should in the first sentence. It is a should, not a will for one reason: Lights.
Right now, Dona Larsen Park does not have lights; thus, Boise State can’t host any night games. If we get to the end of the next softball season and the Broncos don’t have lights, they’ll have to forfeit the Mountain West Tournament hosting duties to San Diego State.
Boise State softball coach Justin Shults has been vocal about his desire for Boise State to add lights — a mission athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has been more than on board with.
“He’s very aggressive when it comes to things and I like to return the favor,” Shults said with a chuckle. “This gives us a chance to move up the priority list. He (Dickey) knows how important it is to bring championships to Boise. Our job was to win a championship to force his hand. I believe he’ll be able to get it done for us.”
Shults has been marvelous since Dickey tabbed him as the Broncos softball coach two years ago. He’s guided Boise State to a combined 72-27 record and produced a product that led to record crowds during the Broncos’ final few homestands.
Asked last week by The Idaho Press how likely it was that Dona Larsen Park would have lights in time to host the conference tournament, Dickey was confident.
“Very likely,” Dickey said. “I’ve committed to that, but there’s a lot of work to be done. Like most projects, it’s easier said than done. But for what Justin is doing, and what that team deserves, and the opportunity to host The Mountain West Tournament.
“And what I saw and have seen over the last two years, the love of softball within this community and the support that we’re garnering — and rightfully so. Justin and the team are doing the work. That is a big part of my responsibility is to help through that and that’s my commitment to them.”
Getting lights would be another positive step forward for both the softball program and for the athletic department. For Dickey and his team, it would be a clear sign of progress.
Last summer, the athletic department announced plans for a big “Athletic Master Village,” with the first few priorities obviously on the revenue sports. But quick renovations to the softball complex would show Dickey’s willingness to support succeeding programs.
And for Shults and his team, lights would be another great building block atop the foundation he’s laid these past two years. Another recruiting tool. Another way to ensure more home games and more fans show up to watch his team.
“I think the way we’re playing softball right now has definitely encouraged a lot of people to come out — and I want to keep seeing more,” Shults said in April. “The more people that come out, the more upgrades softball can get quicker.”
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.