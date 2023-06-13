It’s been a while since Boise State craved experience in its secondary.
Since 2017, at least one of Kekaula Kaniho, Tyreque Jones or JL Skinner started a game for Boise State. For years, all three were in the Broncos’ defensive backfield, bringing experience and savvy to the BSU secondary.
And heading into 2023, all three are gone.
“There’s a void there from a leadership standpoint,” said BSU safeties coach Kane Ioane. “There’s a void there from just a playing experience standpoint. But we’ve got guys who are anxious to step up in those roles.”
This year will feature a fairly new group of safeties. Expected to start for the Broncos are Rodney Robinson and Alexander Teuber along with Seyi Oladipo at the nickel safety position.
It is easy to be skeptical of the group. None of them are Jones or Skinner. None of them will impress you with their size — Robinson is 5-foot-8 and the other two are 5-11. None of them have racked up gaudy stats or garnered NFL talk.
But, somewhat surprisingly, they’ve all played plenty of college snaps. Combined, that trio has started 22 games for Boise State, which is a lot more than I had assumed. In a way, it sort of dispels any notion that BSU’s secondary lacks experience.
“I just want to show I’m one of the best in the country,” Robinson said. “I know the expectations I set for myself. I challenge myself every day and I know I can be one of the best in the country — I just have to put the work in.”
Robinson started almost every game last year. Oladipo made just one start, but played in every game and was a solid backup nickelback. And injuries to Skinner and Jones allowed Teubner to start five games last season, including the Frisco Bowl where he recorded a game-high 13 tackles.
“To have a week of preparation knowing that I was going to get my opportunity to play,” Teubner said of the Frisco Bowl, “and then to go out there and perform well for the team was definitely a confidence booster.”
Teubner is the perfect test case for every Boise State safety. He spent years behind Skinner and Jones, preparing like he was the starter. When he finally got an opportunity to prepare like a starter, he played like a starter.
This year will be the chance for Robinson, Oladipo and Teubner to not prove themselves, but to solidify themselves. And if they can’t, there will be guys behind them ready to take their spot.
Zion Washington, a 6-2, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, has the potential to be a starter. Coaches have already raved about Wisconsin transfer Titus Toler, who saw time at nickel during spring camp. And I would expect freshman Ty Benefield to turn heads during fall practices.
There may be no Ty Jones or JL Skinner in the blue and orange anymore. But there are guys to lessen the loss of those two.
