Boise State has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
It spent the first part of the 2010’s playing some of the best teams in America on the other side of the country. Georgia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Virginia, it didn't matter. Even recently, the Broncos have traveled out to Florida State and UCF.
Lost among those clashes are the non-conference games you will not tell your grandkids about. At Bowling Green (2009), at Toledo (2011), at Southern Mississippi (2012), at Louisiana (2016), at Troy (2018) and so on.
Those latter matchups are anything but marquee. No Boise State fan has ever sat around with their buddy, talking out the hypotheticals if Boise State went and visited — checks notes — Georgia Southern (Where BSU is currently scheduled to open next season).
But the Broncos are hurt by proximity. Unless they want to load their non-conference slate with Pac-12 or Big 12 teams, they have no other choice but to travel thousands of miles to face Group-of-5 opponents.
And moving forward, second-year Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey wants the Broncos schedule to include a range of competition.
“We have a scheduling philosophy,” Dickey told The Idaho Press. “It’s not set in stone. There are a lot of moving pieces to scheduling. But, ultimately, you want to play, just based on your conference schedule and based on best preparing you for the season and potential postseason opportunities — especially now moving forward with CFP expansion — we’re looking to play one Autonomous 5 (game), two Group of 5 (games) and an FCS (opponent).
Last season, Boise State did exactly that. They played one game against an Autonomous 5 squad (Oregon State), two against Group-of-5 teams (UTEP and BYU) and an FCS opponent (UT Martin).
This season, the Broncos got caught in a conference realignment conundrum. When they scheduled the game vs UCF, the Golden Knights were a Group-of-5 school. This season, they’ll play in the Big 12.
So Boise State will have to face two Power-5 teams (at Washington, vs. UCF), play a tough Group-of-5 program (at Memphis) and then its FCS foe (North Dakota).
Asked if he was concerned that Boise State’s schedule was too tough this season, Dickey said he’s “not nervous.”
“I’m a competitor,” Dickey said. “I believe in the process. So, no, I’m not nervous. It is what it is. And, it goes without saying, I have a tremendous amount of faith and trust in our staff and our student-athletes.”
Through no fault of Dickey, Boise State’s schedule doesn’t slow down for a few years. Next season, the Broncos are slated to play at Georgia Southern, at Oregon, vs. Oregon State and vs. Houston.
“Like this year, (in scheduling the Memphis game), you’re trying to stick to your philosophy, provide opportunities on the national stage — it impacts recruiting, it impacts your storytelling, it impacts a lot of different things — but there are only so many teams.
“Because we’re filling gaps (in our schedule) and because of the realignment piece, there are only so many teams that are open and willing to take games.”
Dickey admitted there can be plenty of movement in Boise State’s future scheduling.
Heck, Boise was supposed to play a game vs. Michigan State this year, but the Spartans were open to canceling it and Dickey added the North Dakota game and two road games vs. Washington that will pay the athletic department $3.1 million.
“I get calls all the time,” Dickey said.
But going forward, for this year and beyond, Dickey is confident that his scheduling philosophy sets the Broncos up to be the highest-ranked Group-of-5 team and perhaps make a Fiesta Bowl this year and the College Football Playoff in the future
“For us to be that top-ranked champion, what do we have to do?” Dickey asked. “We don’t have to play four non-conference Power-5 opponents then go out and win our conference. There’s a strategy to that.”