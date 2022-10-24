Here are some facts.
Since Dirk Koetter and Taylen Green took over the Boise State offense four weeks ago, the Broncos have been inside the red zone 13 times.
The Broncos have kicked six field goals and scored seven touchdowns.
That’s not great. But zoom out and it gets worse.
If you include Boise State’s first four games, which had offensive coordinator Tim Plough and quarterback Hank Bachmeier running the show, BSU has reached the red zone 28 times. It’s scored a touchdown on just 15 of those tries.
Yikes.
In the Broncos’ 19-14 win over Air Force on Saturday, a game BSU thoroughly dominated almost turned into a loss because BSU couldn’t find the end zone after its first-drive touchdown.
Kicker Jonah Dalmas kicked four field goals in the first half, two of which came during drives the Broncos reached the red zone.
Instead of having 35 points on the board at the half, the Broncos were up just 19-7 at halftime, leaving enough room for a Falcons’ comeback. Now, Air Force couldn’t complete that comeback, which makes the red-zone struggles easier to swallow.
But the deficiencies are still there. And if they continue, it seems only a matter of time before they’ll cost the Broncos a game.
“I talk to the guys all the time,” Koetter said. “There’s going to come a time where we can’t be one-for-three on touchdowns in the red zone.”
Asked about the problems scoring touchdowns within the 20-yard line, head coach Andy Avalos and Koetter gave different answers.
“Now that we’ve been three games in with coach Koetter and Taylen and seeing what are the teams doing in the red zone,” Avalos said. “What is the plan for the defenses down there? It creates a clearer picture of more so what the defense is giving us.”
So, basically, Avalos is saying that it took three games for Boise State to see how opposing defenses lined up against the Broncos in the red zone? Perhaps.
But thank goodness for Koetter, the 63-year-old breath of fresh air who tells things like they are.
“I as a play caller have definitely been very conservative in the red zone. There’s no doubt about that,” Koetter said. “Obviously, some of your red zone plan is based on what the defense does — and so far, my experiences with the teams we played is they blitz a lot in the red zone.”
“But, again, we’ve now (played in) 12 quarters. And 10 of those 12 quarters, we’ve been playing with the lead. So that plays into it as well.”
Digging into the microscopic stats proves what Koetter is saying.
Since Koetter and Green took over, Boise State has run 33 offensive plays inside the red zone. Over 75% of those have been running plays. And, throwing the ball, Green has completed just 3 of 8 passes in the red zone.
Based on Koetter’s answer and his play-calling, it seems apparent the Broncos still don’t fully trust their redshirt freshman quarterback to toss the ball near the end zone. And that’s OK. We have to remember, he’s started all of three college games and has at his disposal two phenomenal tailbacks.
What’s interesting, though, is since he became the starter, Green has only rushed the ball three times in the red zone (four if you include a sack).
When teams blitz, it changes the read for Green and basically makes him give the ball up. Air Force actually did that for most of Saturday’s game, limiting the 6-foot-6 quarterback to just 16 yards on the ground.
“Since San Diego State, obviously the secret is out: Taylen’s a pretty good runner,” Koetter said. “Teams have changed the way they’re playing our read game and they’re doing more to box him in. We would like Taylen to carry the ball more than he did.”
Where Green has been successful is short passes to the flat near the goal line. It led to a 5-yard touchdown pass to George Holani in the Fresno State game. And a dump-off to Tyneil Hopper on Saturday was a yard away from a score.
Heading into Saturday’s game against a bad Colorado State team, the Broncos get to show how much they’ve learned from three weeks of trial and error in the red zone.
“We’re getting a lot of points in the red zone, but we need to score touchdowns,” Koetter said. “We know that.”