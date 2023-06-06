It is almost impossible to evaluate Boise State’s cornerbacks heading into fall camp.
First off, there are a lot of bodies. Secondly, there is little experience. So we have lots of options and little history — not exactly the best recipe for predictions, but I’m gonna try.
So here are our candidates (in alphabetical order)
JAYLEN CLARK // R-Jr.
No one looks the part of a starting cornerback more than Clark. He is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with a stride that could clear Snake River Canyon. Last season, he got more and more reps as the season progressed, even earning his first collegiate start in the Frisco Bowl.
“I’ve been saying since I’ve been here, that dude can play some football,” said BSU cornerbacks coach Demario Warren. “He’s got a lot of potential and I think people are going to see that.”
Clark was solid last season, but inconsistent. He’d look like a shutdown corner for a quarter, then get beat a few times on a drive. It was hard to know exactly what you were gonna get from him last season, but he definitely improved with each game.
A’MARION McCOY // Jr.
McCoy was the defensive star of the spring game. As I wrote that day about the Laney College transfer:
“On one play, he was pressing Stafan Cobbs at the line. Cobbs ran about 10 yards, then sharply cut inside. McCoy was unfazed. He flipped his hips and got within a yard of Cobbs in about a half-second. He did stuff like that all day. Playing guys tight to the sidelines. Being in the right spots. Making plays.”
McCoy is still a raw football player. He quit football as a young kid to pursue a future in basketball, then finally came back around to the sport during his senior year at high school. Because he had such little film, he had to walk on to the community college team.
Two years later, he was a first-team cornerback at BSU’s spring game and looks like he might have the best footwork of any Boise State cornerback.
KAONOHI KANIHO // R-Jr.
With a number of injuries last year, Kaniho ended up starting 11 games at corner for the Broncos. Though he missed all of spring camp with an injury, he’ll be battling for a starting job again.
Just 6-foot, 180 pounds, Kaniho is a guy who makes his money playing with angles. He can’t use his size or length to shut down opponents; he has to use his instincts.
Kaniho wasn’t the flashiest player last season. Few plays he made stick out. But he was a consistent presence that the coaches trusted — and that goes a long way.
MARKEL REED // R-Sr.
Man, it’s hard not to have a soft spot for Reed. The dude has been bitten by the injury bug at every turn. In the spring of 2021, he underwent shoulder surgery. During the 2022 season, he played in five games before tearing his ACL.
After months and months of arduous rehab, Reed finally got back on the field. And in the first half of the first game of the season, Reed was carted off the field and missed the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Reed returns this season for what will officially be his fifth year of college football but really only feels like his third. Coaches have gone out of their way to praise his preparation and skillset, but it’s hard to judge someone who has hardly played in over 600 days.
GABE TAHIR // Fr.
It is a massive long shot that Tahir even plays in 2023 — Boise State rarely plays true freshmen. But I think Tahir has the potential to be the Broncos' best cornerback in a few years, he’s that good.
Around signing day, someone on Boise State’s staff told me that Tahir has “legit NFL potential.”
“It’s a battle literally every single play (at cornerback) and I’m a competitive person,” Tahir said. “I say it’s always me vs. you and I think I’m going to be better than you most of the time.”
MY PICKS:
I think Boise State will kick off its season opener at Washington with Markel Reed and A’Marion McCoy starting at cornerback.
I think Reed, despite the injuries, is skilled and smart enough to beat out every other guy. And McCoy, given he had all spring to digest the playbook, will shine with his athleticism and length to earn the second starting spot.