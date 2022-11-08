Two weeks after taking his official visit to Boise State, three-star recruit Demanuel Brown decided there was no point in waiting any longer.
“The coaches, they were committed to me before I even thought about committing,” Brown said. “Out of all the schools I had an offer from, they sold me the most loyalty. They never sugarcoated anything. It was like, ‘Yeah, this is what it’s going to be like. This is what it’s going to take.’”
And, so, on Monday, Brown, a pass rusher out of Houston, announced his commitment to the Broncos, becoming the 13th member of Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class.
What he could bring to BSU is obvious. Brown is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and runs the 400-meter race in 50 seconds. That’s not supposed to happen.
“If he would have just kept excelling, he would have been a track scholarship kid,” said Brown’s football coach at Dekaney High, Anthony Williams. “He migrated more to being a football player.”
Brown is not the first football player with a track background. But most ultra-fast track kids become wide receivers, or lengthy defensive backs. Most do not grow to well over 200 pounds and play on the defensive line.
But Brown kept growing and growing throughout high school and somehow managed to keep his speed.
It’s why 11 schools — namely Boise State and Oregon State — felt comfortable offering him. But after visiting both schools, Brown decided to be a Bronco, getting sold not only on what Boise State could offer him as a player but possibly beyond that.
“They were like, ‘Even if you don’t make it to the NFL, you still have a spot on the coaching staff waiting for you. Only if that’s your dream,’” Brown said. “To me, it was like, alright, I’ve got options. Like if the NFL doesn’t work, my love is still right here.”
Boise State began talking with Brown after his junior season and, as the Broncos have been known to do, took their time getting to know Brown before they officially offered him. From Williams’ point of view as a high school coach, Boise State’s approach is a breath of fresh air.
“They did it the right way,” Williams said. “They didn’t just come in, look at a kid and offer him.
“They told him from day one that they were highly interested in him and that they were going to offer him, but before they offered him, they wanted to get him up to Boise State and let him see the area, see the school and make sure that’s something he’s comfortable with.”
