Demanuel Brown

Boise State commit Demanuel Brown on his official visit.

Two weeks after taking his official visit to Boise State, three-star recruit Demanuel Brown decided there was no point in waiting any longer.

“The coaches, they were committed to me before I even thought about committing,” Brown said. “Out of all the schools I had an offer from, they sold me the most loyalty. They never sugarcoated anything. It was like, ‘Yeah, this is what it’s going to be like. This is what it’s going to take.’”

