Chances are fans have never seen nor heard of half the kids their team pulls out of the portal. But that won’t stop them from looking at his size or position or previous stop and convincing themselves he was stuck in the wrong scheme, or buried behind the coaches’ pets, or screwed by injuries, or in the wrong place or whatever.
Last season, it was not hard for Boise State fans to convince themselves the two transfers coach Leon Rice brought in would be game-changers.
Chibuzo Agbo was a high school stud who just got stuck on the bench at Texas Tech. And though Mo Sylla hardly played at Detroit Mercy, he was 6-foot-11 — and it is not hard to tell yourself any 6-11 dude can turn themselves into Hakeem Olajuwon if they just have the right coach.
Agbo lived up to the hype, starting every game for the Broncos. Sylla is still a work in progress, struggling to see the court last year.
This summer, hope and expectation have revved up again after Rice and Co. pulled three transfers from the portal: center Cam Martin from Kansas, point guard Roddie Anderson from UC San Diego and forward O’Mar Stanley out of St. John’s.
The question today is who out of that trio will make the most impact for the Broncos next season. Let’s dive into our options.
Martin is a little bit of a mystery. He really hasn’t played college basketball in almost three years, redshirting after transferring to Kansas in 2021 and suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out of all but four games last season.
But, when healthy, Martin can be like a runaway train incapable of being stopped. During two seasons at DII Missouri Southern State, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man racked up over 2,000 points and 800 rebounds. And, years later, Boise State’s coaches are already raving about his athleticism and second-jump ability.
While Martin is heading into his seventh (!) collegiate season, Anderson is the young pup of the transfer haul, coming to the City of Trees with three years of eligibility remaining. When Boise State signed the former UC San Diego point guard, Rice struggled to contain his enthusiasm during press conferences, gushing about Anderson’s ability as a true point guard who can drive to the hole and knows when to dish an outlet pass.
And then there’s Stanley, the St. John’s transfer who has perhaps the best measurables on the team. He’s 6-8, 230 pounds and has a 7-2 wingspan. He lives in the paint, a master of the backdoor cut and the come-from-behind block off the backboard.
But Stanley basically plays the same position as Tyson Degenhart, which doesn’t mean that he can’t be on the court at the same time as Degenhart, but just means he probably won’t start. One would have to think the best-case scenario for Stanley is turning into a 6th man who stays on the court during crunch time against bigger teams.
So that leaves our debate down to Martin and Anderson.
This is a tough one. Both will likely be starters next season. Both have drawn phenomenal reviews from coaches. Both have college experience. Both are probably going to be really good for Boise State next season.
But this question is about impact.
So, for a second, take yourself back to March, to the days and weeks following Boise State’s loss in the NCAA Tournament. Fans and media alike were not shy in saying the Broncos needed depth and a great center.
Heck, on a radio show in late March, Degenhart playfully answered a question on the subject by saying: “Leon, if you’re listening, we need a center.”
In the transfer haul, Boise State got its depth. But in Martin, the Broncos found their center.
They found someone to take a load off of Degenhart. They found someone to be a rim protector. They found someone who will allow them to better match up against almost every team in the Mountain West.
