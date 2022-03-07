The sweat still hadn’t dried off his jersey when Abu Kigab perhaps revealed the secret to the Boise State basketball team's success.
The Broncos had just pulled out another nailbiter against San Diego State. But, let’s be honest, BSU has been in so many of those, its fans were probably gnawing on flesh when Kigab knocked down a pair of free throws with 1.7 seconds left to secure a late-February victory.
The Broncos fifth-year leader stood on the charity stripe with the ExtraMile Arena howling, getting to decibel levels that led BSU freshman Tyson Degenhart to quiet the home crowd. Kigab took his time before the game-winning shots, loitering behind the line to the point that it was reasonable to wonder if he was going to psych himself out.
Instead, he did arguably the most primal thing a human can do.
“It was just focusing on my breath,” Kigab said. “I knew I was going to make those shots.”
On the bench, Tyler Whitmer threw his arms high over his head like he was in a Sunday church service. Boise State got another win and the Broncos’ Sports Performance coach got another example to harp upon, another lesson of what can come from buy-in.
“When you focus on the breathing piece and you focus on being where your feet are at,” Whitmer said, “you remember, ‘I’m ready for this moment. This isn’t too big for us.’”
It seems no moment has been too grandiose for the Broncos, who won the outright Mountain West title for the first time in school history and enter this week’s conference tournament as the top seed.
Whitmer has been a big reason why.
“We’ve got one of the best strength coaches in the entire United States of America in Tyler Whitmer. He works so closely with the coaching staff,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “We start in September and we’re still going. It has to be pretty thought out about days off and recovery and all that stuff.”
Whitmer is not a strength coach. He’s a performance coach — and the wording there is invaluable. Strength is about muscles and weights and getting as big as you can as fast as you can. But as Rice joked, “We’re not building a weightlifting team.” No, they’re building a basketball team, a squad that needs to be flexible and fast and capable of jumping out of the gym and, most important, healthy.
Not helping Boise State’s case has been its schedule. Because of COVID pauses around the conference, the Broncos had a stretch that morphed into an NBA schedule. At one point in January, they played four games in a week, three of which were on the road. Within that, BSU won a thriller at Utah State on Thursday, flew straight to San Diego State and played at Viejas Arena on Saturday.
Recovery is one of those words that people just throw out willy-nilly. Man, that’s a lot of games. They need to recover. Well, duh. But, really, what does recovery mean?
Talking about this is Whitmer’s wheelhouse, where he can dumb down PhD-level stuff into a fifth-grade conversation. And that's crucial, because when his players understand why they’re doing something, they’re more likely to actually do it.
“When you talk about recovery, you really have a couple big building blocks: Nutrition, hydration, the sleep element is crucial,” Whitmer said. “Then recovery is also an active process. So active recovery, just moving your body around. That might be as simple as going for a walk. Or we might bring them into a training room for a mobility circuit, where they’re doing stretching that incorporates movement.”
The key, Whitmer said, is to create blood flow in different areas. But over the next few weeks, there might not be much time for active recovery.
Boise State will embark on its Mach odyssey this week. It will face the winner of New Mexico/Nevada on Thursday and, if all things go to plan, play in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals and finals on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Then next week, the Broncos will travel to a random city for the NCAA Tournament and possibly play two games in three days.
All the things Whitmer preaches will be even more crucial. Ice baths. Drinking an ounce of water for every pound of body weight. Eating a ton of food with good protein and carbs. Getting nine to 10 hours of shut eye.
“I think he’s great at getting us in shape for all these games,” BSU guard Max Rice said in February. “We’ve had a really tight rotation — tighter than most of the teams in the country — so he’s had to get us right. A lot of people have been banged up these last couple games, too. He’s done a great job along with (assistant athletic trainer) Adam Yetter.”
Perhaps why Whitmer has been able to be so successful since he was hired at Boise State in 2018 is because the man steering the ship empowers him.
Leon Rice is a constant presence in the weight room, which is a rarity among head coaches. Being in-person does not only allow Rice to watch his players' mobility and easily consult with Whitmer about availability, but it is a bat signal to the Broncos that what they’re doing is important. The stretching. The backwards treadmill walking. The meditation.
Meditation?
“I’ve taken a lot of that from Coach Rice,” Whitmer said. “He’s really big into the mental aspect. ... He’ll talk a lot about the power of the mind and having mental days where we’re not doing much stuff out on the court, but where you’re dialed in mentally.”
Every Boise State player will lie on the floor of the weight room and close their eyes. Sometimes it’ll be similar to meditation, where Whitmer or Rice will have the team inhale for five seconds, hold their breath for two and exhale for eight. He’ll tell them to focus on their breath and feel their heart rate dropping.
Other times, they embark on visualization training. Rice or Whitmer will throw out situations for the Broncos to imagine themselves in.
“We’ll throw out scenarios,” Whitmer said. “See yourself doing this in the game. See yourself, how you feel. Being in the moment. Being present.”
Why is Boise State able to stay calm in every pressure-packed moment?
“In big moments,” Whitmer said, “you don’t rise to the occasion. You sink to the level of your training and identity.”