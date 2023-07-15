We’re coming up on three years since former Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin decided enough was enough. He was sick and tired of Boise State playing in the Mountain West, which at the time had postponed its season while the big boys in the SEC played on.
Harsin wanted change — and he decided the best course for change was an email to his boss.
“That leads into the conference conversation that we need to address again and for as long as it takes to put a plan together to move,” Harsin wrote to then-BSU AD Curt Apsey.
“NOW is the time! The longer it takes the longer we stay in the MW. I am 1000% convinced we need to make this move for football and if that means other sports too in the long run it will be what’s best for this University.”
The former Broncos head coach went on and on, even making a comparison to the Statue of Liberty play from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl: “Put the ball behind our back and stand there like a statue and take the biggest risk in the most critical moment of the game or run up the middle and stay conservative. I know which one I’d pick and glad I did because it changed everything. TIME FOR STATUE LEFT PART 2!”
Harsin’s main viewpoint is one shared by seemingly the majority of Boise State administrators, coaches and fans. All those folks want to see Boise State in a Power-5 conference, want the Broncos to be playing prime-time football in the Pac-12 or Big 12, want to see BSU talked about with programs it so often compared itself against (BYU, TCU, Utah, etc.).
The problem is that it is impossible to wave a magic wand and join a new conference (San Diego State has tried that already).
That’s the problem with Harsin’s email. It includes no possible landing spots. It includes no plan. It includes no specifics or detail. He merely douses the email in coachspeak, provides some nostalgia and tries to really get his point across WITH WORDS UNNECESSARILY CAPITALIZED.
It makes it seem like the Boise State administration was actively turning down offers from bigger conferences. Now, it could easily be argued that the previous BSU administration wasn’t doing all it could to elevate the athletic department or try to navigate a path to the Pac-12 or something.
But even if they had, history shows us that doesn’t often mean much. Over the past few months, the mayor of Fresno has sent letters to Power-5 conferences and even the mayors of every Big 12 city in hopes of landing Fresno State in a better conference. How has that gone?
The good news for Boise State moving forward is that it has a competent, confident and savvy leader at the helm. Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has spent the last two years doing things at Boise State that should have been done 10 years ago. Renovations. Raises. Creativity. Big-picture ideas. Structure within the athletic department. If Dickey was at BSU a decade ago, one could argue the Broncos would be in a Power-5 conference by now.
Instead, they are still in the Mountain West and it doesn’t seem like that will change in the near future. While it has been reported the Pac-12 is looking to add San Diego State and SMU, the best news Boise State fans have heard is Dan Patrick calling the Broncos’ chances a “long shot.”
“What I will tell you is there is still a lot of politicking going on and don’t believe everything you read,” Dickey told The Idaho Press in late May. “I know what we represent. I know what our brand is. And I know who we are. The people who need to know that, know it. And, you know, there’s only so much we can control in this process.
“Our viewership numbers are top in the conference,” Dickey continued. “Our success is top in the conference. Our brand is top in the conference. Now, whether or not that’s important to X, Y or Z conference, that is not for me to determine. … I’m not going to apologize for who we are. I’m proud of who we are. I’m proud of where we’ve come from.”
To talk with Dickey about this process is to watch him grow frustrated. The whole thing makes no sense. Some people say that the TV market matters and others that say it means nothing. Same with viewership numbers. And academics. And your time zone.
“I can find 10 people who will say, ‘This is why,’” Dickey said, “and 10 others who will tell me the opposite.”
It is impossible to sift through all the rumors and reports in an attempt to try to form a pros and cons list for Boise State’s candidacy. What we know is the Broncos are still in the Mountain West — and they’ll be in the Mountain West for, at least, the foreseeable future.
And with that comes an opportunity. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams next season, ensuring that the highest-ranked Group-of-5 champion will have a spot. If Boise State becomes its old dominant self, the Broncos could have a real path back to national relevancy.
“To be the big fish in the small pond?” Dickey asked. “I’m not trying to sugarcoat it, but absolutely (there’s a positive to that). I see opportunity in everything. I look at what we’re doing, what we represent, our consistency over the course of time and currently how we’re reinvesting in building up our programs to a much-higher level.
“Do I see opportunity in that?” Dickey said. “1000%. … We are preparing for that success when it happens.”