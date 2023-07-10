The white whale lives in Burley.
He is Gatlin Bair, the greatest football recruit the state of Idaho has ever produced. And he still doesn’t know where he’s going to college.
Recruiting stories are always captivating. Emotion. Drama. Myth. There is a short tale that could be crafted on every decision. In the case of Bair, one could write a novel. He is that fascinating.
Bair hails from Kimberly, Idaho, a town of under 5,000. He dominated 3A competition in Idaho before transferring to Burley High last summer.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will go on a two-year mission trip after graduation in December, meaning he won’t play college football until 2026.
He is the greatest sprinter in Idaho history and the fastest football recruit in the nation. Back in May, after a spring of breaking and rebreaking his personal records, Bair set state bests in the 100m (10.15 seconds) and 200m (20.41 seconds) en route to a pair of state titles.
And then comes the kicker: Bair has taken visits to Michigan, TCU, Nebraska and Oregon — and has said that his recruitment will come down to one of those four schools and … Boise State. Yes, Boise State.
Bair may be the highest-ranked prospect in Idaho history (He’s currently ranked No. 35 in the nation), but he has company. Since 2012 there have been five Idaho kids not named Gatlin Bair to be ranked as four-star recruits, according to the recruiting website 247 Sports.
And those five players — Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), Colston Loveland (Michigan), Tommy Togiai (Ohio State), Colson Yankoff (Washington), Tristen Hoge (Notre Dame) and Tanner Mangum (BYU) — all decided to leave the state.
According to someone close to Bair’s recruitment, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver will take a two-day unofficial visit to Boise State at the end of the month. He is then expected to make his college decision in early August, just before Burley begins fall practice.
What would it mean to Boise State if Bair’s commitment graphic included blue and orange?
“A commitment from Gatlin Bair would be the shockwave that hasn’t been experienced from a recruiting standpoint,” said Brandon Huffman, a national recruiting editor for 247 Sports. “A top-40 player, a recruit with offers from the last three teams to win a national title, the two CFB national championship finalists, the two schools who have made both of the last two playoffs.
“That’s who Boise State would beat for him. So just from that perception standpoint, that’s the one thing that hasn’t been attained that Bair could immediately change.”
If Bair chose the Broncos, he would become the highest-ranked player to ever commit to Boise State.
He would become a saint for Idaho high school football, increasing the exposure and, hopefully, development of kids in a state that has so often been overlooked. He would bolster the Broncos’ recruiting profile in an instant, all of a sudden giving them a lane to recruit other four-star kids. His mere pledge, too, would raise the five-year ceiling of Boise State, to give coach Andy Avalos and Co. a launching pad to accelerate from.
But, as one high school coach put it to me, it’s a “double-edged sword.” Bair could live up to all the grandiose hype that comes after rejecting Alabama and Georgia for your hometown Mountain West school. Or he doesn’t … and Boise State looks really bad. If things went awry, if he didn’t develop, it would all fall on the Broncos — and their chances of ever again landing a kid of Bair’s caliber would go up in flames.
The one thing that makes landing Bair so different from landing another kid of a similar ranking is his LDS mission. Some see it as a negative. But, in Boise State’s case, it could be a blessing. The Broncos would have two years to recruit a team around Bair, two years to use his commitment as a selling point to others.
“All of a sudden,” Huffman said, “(Boise State’s) quarterback recruiting sees a jump —maybe not in 2024, but certainly in 2025 and 2026. Who wouldn’t want to throw the ball to him?”
For years, Boise State has been slowly and methodically acquiring talent, constructing its foundation brick by brick. To land Bair would be to throw a massive concrete slab down, a firm base to build as high as it can.
“In other words,” Huffman said, “this commitment would shake the Mountain West, and Boise State nationally, to the core.”