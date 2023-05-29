Not long ago, it was practically an annual tradition that Boise State would open its season on the other side of the country, playing on ESPN against one of the premier programs in the country.
In 2010, Kellen Moore hit Austin Pettis in the final minute as the third-ranked Broncos knocked off No. 10 Virginia Tech.
“Cinderella lives, ladies and gentlemen,” announcer Brent Musburger said from the game in Landover, Maryland. “They have now stood up and they are taking dead aim — not at a BCS game — but the BCS (National) Championship Game. Let the debate begin.”
A year later, the fifth-ranked Broncos carved up No. 19 Georgia in Atlanta, landing Moore on the cover of Sports Illustrated along with the caption: “IT’S GO TIME: Boise State is BCS busting (again).”
Now Boise State has challenged itself as of late with brutal season-openers, but it hasn’t caught any of its opponents on a particularly good season. Which, for the record, is no fault of its own — that’s the risk schools take when they schedule non-conference games a decade in advance.
In 2019, the Broncos won a thriller at Florida State … but the Seminoles were bad to begin the year and finished 6-7. In 2021, the Broncos fell to UCF in Orlando … and the Knights finished 9-4.
Since 1996, the Broncos have opened their season against a ranked opponent eight times:
— at No. 15 UCLA in 1999 (Loss)
— at No. 21 South Carolina in 2001 (Loss)
— at No. 13 Georgia in 2005 (Loss)
— vs. No. 16 Oregon in 2009 (Win)
— neutral site vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech in 2010 (Win)
— neutral site vs. No. 19 Georgia in 2011 (Win)
— at Michigan State in 2012 (Loss)
— neutral site vs. No. 18 Ole Miss in 2014 (Loss)
It has now been almost nine years since Boise State last opened its season against a ranked opponent. But the Broncos will get the chance again this season, when they open up at Washington on Sept. 2.
Because we’re still nearly months away from opening night, there aren’t any official polls out. But, at this point, Washington is a consensus Top 25 squad. ESPN ranked the Huskies No. 10 in its way-too-early poll. NCAA.com slotted them at No. 9. And The Athletic put them all the way at No. 7.
Washington, as you will learn, has a boatload coming back to coach. Quarterback Michael Penix (4,641 passing yards, 30 TDs) is a legitimate Heisman candidate. And his top two receivers from last year — Rome Odunze (1,148 yards, 7 TDs) and Jalen McMillan (1,098 yards, 9 TDs) are both back in Seattle.
By the time September comes, Washington might be the highest-ranked team Boise State has ever opened its season against. Which begs the question: What happens if the Broncos pull the upset?
For starters — pandemonium.
The Broncos, almost surely, will be ranked for the first time since 2020. Their chances of making a fourth Fiesta Bowl would skyrocket, likely vaulting them ahead of Tulane as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team.
There would be validation for Andy Avalos, the third-year coach who has yet to get Boise State back to national relevance.
There would be unconscious hype around BSU quarterback Taylen Green. Could you imagine Green outdueling Penix? Green would become a rock star — for sure in Boise, perhaps in the region.
And then there’s what it would mean in the big picture. Present success is crucial. It is massive because Boise State — on the field and behind the scenes — is trying to make its case to get an invitation to the Big 12 or the Pac-12. Those conversations are much more receptive on the heels of great success (i.e. San Diego State making the Final Four).
Then there is what present success means on a smaller scale. Boise State is currently trying to build this Athletics Master Village, an incredible vision that needs a ridiculous amount of money to complete. Some projects — like the basketball practice facility and the Albertsons Stadium east side renovations — have already received massive donations to aid those projects.
But, still, the Broncos need a ton of cash, and it is never easier to collect Benjamins than when the football team is winning. Folks in Boise will be more generous if Boise State has a really good season. They will be more generous if the Broncos beat Washington. It is all a big cycle, but one that can garner a massive boost on Sept. 2 in Seattle.