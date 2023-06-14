For the final time, Boise State heads into 2023 with the ultimate goal of making a Fiesta Bowl.
By this time next year — barring some cataclysmic conference realignment that puts BSU in a Power 5 conference — the Broncos’ goal will be to make the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
Starting in 2024, the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion will earn a berth into the playoff, a chance to upset one of the best teams in the country on their home turf and make college football’s Elite Eight.
Wouldn’t it be poetic if Boise State — the school responsible for the Fiesta Bowl’s greatest moment — plays in the final non-playoff Fiesta Bowl?
Now, the Group of 5 champion could either play in the Fiesta or Peach Bowl this season. But if Boise State is that Group of 5 champion, it would be hard to imagine the Broncos wouldn't be headed to Glendale, Arizona. So for the sake of this story, we’re just going to say Fiesta Bowl (Sorry, Atlanta).
The reason to think Boise State could make the Fiesta Bowl is also the reason many think there’s no shot it’ll make the Fiesta Bowl: The schedule.
You’ll often hear eternal optimists say that problems are just opportunities disguised. Boise State’s schedule is a beast, and it is so formidable that if the Broncos rolled through it with only a few blemishes, folks would have no choice but to take Boise State seriously.
If Boise State beats a top-10-ranked Washington team to open the season, then takes care of UCF (now of the Big 12) the following week, it is hard to imagine the Broncos wouldn't vault to the highest-ranked Group of 5 team.
I would guess if Boise State started the season 2-0 with wins over the Huskies and Knights, it could lose one, maybe even two times against anyone else and still have a good case for the Fiesta Bowl.
If the Broncos stumble in either of those first two games, they would for sure have to win at Memphis — another program vying for the Peach or Fiesta Bowl — and maybe even finish the season undefeated.
In reality, though, it all depends on how the other Group of 5 schools perform.
We all remember 2014. Boise State lost two of its first five games but won its next eight games and got invited to the Fiesta Bowl, where the Broncos knocked off Arizona. Boise State got lucky that season. The teams in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) beat up on each other and Marshall, which went 13-1, had a schedule full of cupcakes.
This season, Boise State fans should be nervous about good seasons from a few schools. Tulane is the odds-on favorite to make a New Year’s 6 Bowl after stunning USC in the Cotton Bowl last year, but the Green Wave have tough games against Ole Miss, Memphis and UTSA.
Speaking of UTSA, the Roadrunners — which are expected to be ranked to start the year — are in a similar spot at Boise State in terms of a brutal schedule. They play at Houston, at Tennessee and at Tulane.
None of this, however, matters unless Boise State has a stellar year and wins the Mountain West title game for the first time since 2019.
