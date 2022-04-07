Boise State turned its fans into dreamers on Thursday.
The school unveiled “plans for Athletics Master Village” (wording that is quite deceptive, but we’ll get to that in a second), releasing what the University is calling its “Playbook for success,” shown through a 48-slide presentation that feels part revolutionary and part far-fetched.
Following the return of a facilities assessment conducted by the national engineering firm AECOM, BSU received recommendations of improvements and additions to benefit its athletic department and 18 sport programs.
“We said in August that this would be our first step in determining what our programs need in order to be successful,” BSU Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said. “Now, our mission is to prioritize AECOM’s recommendations and determine what the future of Bronco Athletics is going to look like.”
What it looks like — according to the renderings and mockups — is magnificent.
It would include major renovations to the east and north sides of Albertsons Stadium, most impressive a field-level club that would be one heck of a setting to schmooze boosters and recruits.
There would be indoor tennis courts, a brand-new soccer pitch where the outdoor football practice field currently sits, a new 5,000 seat Bronco Arena, a beach volleyball venue in the southwest part of the village, major improvements to the basketball complex, with beautiful glass windows separating the hardwood and the coaches’ offices and plenty more.
This plan is in its infancy stages — at best.
In the birds-eye diagram Boise State revealed, the new outdoor football practice field would partly sit in, um, the greenbelt. Not ideal. But even if all 45 bullet points in BSU’s layout of the athletics village came to fruition, it wouldn’t look how Thursday’s renderings show. There will be tweaks and changes and adjustments.
Yet as one reads through everything Boise State provided, it’s clear there’s plenty lacking. Most-pressing:
1. A budget.
2. A timeline.
3. An accompanying capital campaign.
This brings us back to that keyword Boise State used in the title of its press release: Plan. This is a vision. It is not a plan. Plans have steps. Step 1, do this. Step 2. Do that. On and on and on.
You may be wondering: OK, so why isn’t this a plan?
Because plans require money. Every youthful mind imagines a day they’re living in a mansion. Most don’t because mansions require money — lots of it. Boise State is in the same position. It wants this majestic athletic village, but probably doesn’t have even a tenth of the cash it would take to get it done.
That doesn’t mean it never will.
Scenic renderings and picturesque mockups were released to create excitement — and excitement leads to a willingness to spend. At least that’s what Boise State is betting on. The University is trying to drum up conversations with a donor base that has been largely dormant for the last few decades, and it’s now equipped with a legitimate pitch to sell to the overflowing pockets of the Treasure Valley.
One can already imagine the discussion.
You like those pictures? You want that field-level club in Albertsons Stadium? You want concessions at a soccer match? You want a new gymnastics facility? You want Leon Rice to trek recruits through a practice gym that looks like it belongs to the Lakers? So do we, but we need you and your buddies to write a check with a few zeros.
This brings us back to one of Dickey’s dozen-or-so mantras, one he echoed again on Wednesday, as he took questions about the 48-slide presentation: Unrealistic expectations will produce epic results.
This “vision” is unrealistic. Everything unveiled on Thursday will not come to fruition. That is a guarantee. But that’s not to say some, if not most, of it might happen. And even if nothing gets done and no ground is ever broken, there’s incentive for Boise State to publicize its longterm ideas.
Dickey has expressed his optimism that BSU would be heavily considered if the Big 12 underwent a second round of expansion. And big visions don’t harm consideration.
Need an example? In 2021, a new athletic director at UCF released his “vision” for an expanded athletics village with some impressive renderings and no timetable for completion. The Golden Knights were invited to join the Big 12 less than three weeks later.
Now don’t expect Boise State to garner an invitation by May, but also don’t rule out the impact of Thursday’s “vision” if that invitation does come in the future.
Boise State’s 2021 athletics budget was under $40 million. For all the Broncos’ history and marketability, it operated on less money than Wyoming, Hawaii, San Diego State and Air Force. And speaking of the Big 12, recent additions Houston, UCF and Cincinnati were all spending over $65 million, even in the COVID-stricken year of 2020.
In short, Boise State needs funds. It’s the only way this vision transforms into a plan, the only way all the renderings Bronco fans fawned over become tangible buildings.
And if there’s skepticism that nothing ever gets done, that would be understood. Boise State is known for throwing out these phenomenal “plans” and never getting even a shovel in dirt. Back in 2019, Boise State announced a brick program that would fund renovations to its Hall of Fame. A few months later, the University released a “plan” to renovate the east side of Albertsons Stadium. Neither got completed.
The difference this go-round: Dickey.
Boise State’s AD has already proved his ability to fund raise, recently accepting the largest one-time facility gift in the history of BSU athletics: $4.5 million from Melaleuca to ensure Albertsons Stadium has the largest scoreboard in the Mountain West.
He might need a contribution like that tenfold to complete what he rolled out on Thursday.
He has his unrealistic expectations. Let’s see if he — with the aid of the high rollers in the Treasure Valley — can produce the epic results.