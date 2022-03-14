Boise State is going dancing!
Alright, you probably already knew that. You probably also know about the Broncos' 27-7 record and their outright Mountain West title and their conference tournament victory. Heck, you probably even know they could play Gonzaga, coach Leon Rice's old employer, in the second round.
But chances are you know little about Boise State's first-round opponent. The 8th-seeded Broncos will play 9-seed Memphis on Thursday in Portland. And whether you drive over to the Rose City or watch the game at 11:45 a.m. MDT on TNT, here's a little primer on the Tigers.
The Idaho Press spoke with Steven Johnson, a beat reporter for The Daily Memphian covering Penny Hardway's squad and got some insights on what Boise State will be up against on Thursday.
1. On its way to the 2021 NIT title, Memphis edged out Boise State in last year’s quarterfinals. What is different about last year’s Tigers team and this year’s?
SJ: Jalen Duren (the Tigers' 6-foot-11, 250-pound center) is the biggest difference I would say. Moussa Cisse was a five-star freshman center like Duren, but Duren is a significant upgrade over Cisse.
Memphis isn’t as consistent defensively as they were a year ago but have improved over the last 14 games or so. There’s no Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Damion Baugh or Cisse this year. The Tigers aren’t quite as dynamic in the backcourt, but the pieces fit a bit better this year. Memphis is a little bigger with 6’9 Josh Minott and Chandler Lawson in the rotation as well.
2. Memphis struggled early in the season but rebounded to win 12 of its last 14 games this season, What changed?
SJ: Memphis found its identity on both sides of the floor. Defensively, the return of assistant coach Jermaine Johnson helped the Tigers improve significantly on defense. Especially with their full-court press.
Offensively the team started to consistently play through Duren and DeAndre Williams. After establishing those two as the primary options, the offense has been in a much better rhythm and players understand their roles better now as well.
3. Duren is a projected NBA lottery pick. What makes him so effective and what can Boise State possibly do to limit him?
SJ: Duren’s strength and athleticism make him a load to handle. If you check out any AAC Tournament highlights, you’ll see he had a highlight dunk or two in each game. He’s improved as a post scorer over the last 14 games and can knock down jumpers from about 15 feet out.
Defensively he’s everything you want in a center. A great rim protector and he’s comfortable switching onto guards when need be. As for how to stop him, double-teaming has worked for some teams and can lead to some turnovers. Against single coverage, Duren wins that matchup often.
4. Aside from Duren, who else does Boise State need to be worried about?
SJ: (DeAndre) Williams is the heart of the Tigers team and when he’s rolling, his energy can be infectious. Either of Lester Quinones, Landers Nolley II or Tyler Harris can get hot and lead Memphis in scoring as well. Defensively, the Tigers trapping defense in the half court or full court has given opponents fits when executed right.
5. Seemingly every game Boise State wins is a back-and-forth contest that comes down to the wire. How have the Tigers been this season in tight games?
SJ: That edge goes to Boise State. Most of the Tigers’ wins have been convincing. Even if the final margin wasn’t double digits, most instances the Tigers led the entirety of the game. That’s why Memphis’ win over SMU in the AAC semifinals was so big as they had to outexecute the Mustangs down the stretch. The Tigers just 1-5 in games decided by four points or less.
6. What’s the Tigers’ identity? Like if the Tigers won by 30, what would’ve gone right?
SJ: When things are done right, Memphis pounds teams inside before letting their shooters like Quinones, Nolley or Harris knock in shots from outside. Memphis is one of the best teams in the county at sharing the ball as well. Defensively, Memphis loves to speed teams up and cause turnovers leading to fast break opportunities and easy offense.
7. On the other hand, Memphis lost to SMU a few weeks ago and just fell to a really good Houston team by 14 in the AAC title game. What seems to stymie the Tigers? What does BSU need to do to win?
SJ: The Tigers have struggled a bit with dynamic guards, ones are that are quick and can consistently hit 3-pointers. SMU’s Kendric Davis has given them fits, for example. The best way for Boise State to win is to avoid turnovers and exploit the openings when the trap comes. That’s how Houston was able to build a big lead in the AAC final.
Memphis can also be prone to give up offensive rebounds leading to second chance points as well. The Tigers’ 3-point defense can leave much to be desired at times and is a vulnerability. Memphis also averages more than 16 turnovers a game and has had more than a few games with at least 20.
8. What’s the status of Memphis' five-star freshman Emoni Bates, who hasn't played since mid-January?
SJ: I would be surprised if Bates plays. He’s been out with a back injury and while his camp and Memphis hasn’t closed the door on a return, it’s hard to see him playing his first action in over a month against Boise.
9. What’s your prediction?
SJ: I like Memphis in this one by about five to six points. I think Duren/Williams will be too much to handle if they can avoid foul trouble. I also think the Tigers will get a big performance from at least one of their shooters.