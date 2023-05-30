Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise State was a different team last season when Marcus Shaver Jr. wasn’t on the floor.

The Broncos’ dynamic 6-foot-2 redshirt senior point guard was the oil that allowed the Boise State engine to run without sputtering. He wasn’t always the flashiest guy, but boy, was he consistent. He knew how to dribble out of pressure. He knew how to crash the boards. He knew how to do just what Boise State needed.

Recommended for you

Load comments