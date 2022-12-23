There is an elephant in the room that a lot of folks around Boise State do not want to address.
So let’s point it out.
Star players on Boise State’s rosters have been contacted by coaches or staff members at schools from every Power-5 conference before and since the Broncos’ season ended.
According to a source, a small few on BSU’s roster have been offered lucrative NIL packages (Money, housing, flights for families, cars, etc…) from NIL collectives associated with certain schools.
Most fans weren’t sure about that. Or perhaps they didn’t believe it. But it was a topic that popped up after a wild Thursday in the Boise State universe.
In the afternoon, our columnist Mike Prater went live on his radio show and said that Dirk Koetter texted him with a request for quarterback Taylen Green.
“As my final act as offensive coordinator, I promised Taylen that I would get him an NIL deal for ‘hair braiding,’” Koetter said, according to Prater. “Twice this season he has had to wait to go home to his mother to do it because he couldn’t afford the $80 to $100 it costs for every few weeks.
Prater continued reading Koetter’s text: “This is a great opportunity for someone in that business to use him and help make this promotion. I need you to throw it out there and see if we can get any hits.”
Before that full message was delivered and sometime after Prater teased the segment, NIL agent Dee Jones, who represents Green and other Boise State players, heard it and responded on Twitter with this offering:
“All jokes aside, right now the Boise media should be pushing for local businesses and boosters to support the BSU collective — instead of talking about Taylen’s hairstyle,” Jones wrote. “The transfer portal doesn’t close until January 18th and you never know who is being poached by P5 programs.”
Not too many folks in the Treasure Valley were pleased with that statement.
On Friday, Jones spoke with The Idaho Press over the phone and was asked if his tweet was a threat.
“In hindsight, my statement may have left too much open for interpretation,” Jones said. “Having lived in Boise my entire life, I understand the disdain headed my way. I did not intend for my tweet to come off as a threat. It was more of a plea — maybe a poorly-worded plea — to hopefully get people to rally around the collective.”
Then later Friday afternoon, Green cleared up speculation with a picture of him in a blue Boise State jersey with his hair absent of any braids.
“Bronco Country … let’s ride,” Green wrote. “#Afro10.”
****
OK, you might be wondering: What the heck is a collective?
So two years ago, the NCAA passed legislation saying student-athletes, who had previously been forbidden from earning money, could profit off their name, image and likeness. The goal was for local businesses to be able to partner with athletes. The player gets some money. The business gets some publicity. It’s a win-win.
Then some people had a different idea of what NIL could be. They created what is known as a collective, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (which means boosters can write off all donations to the collective) that pools money from donors and businesses then doles it out to student-athletes.
Some collectives try to have a charitable aspect. The collective around San Diego State — The MESA Foundation — gives every basketball player the same amount ($2,000 per month) and, in exchange, the Aztecs’ basketball players promote charitable organizations special to those who give to the collective.
At other places, the collective is just this big swath of money that is given to recruits or used to lure kids from the transfer portal. And that’s where problems in college football have begun to arise.
On Monday, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor sent out this tweet: “Dear @NCAAFootball, How does (UTSA) report Power 5 schools who are trying to poach our young talent? How much evidence do we really need to make this not be a part of our game?”
A day later, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he’s heard of two schools that have offered North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye $5 million to transfer. On Thursday, Narduzzi accused Utah of tampering to get a good receiver.
“Shoot, I’ll just say it,” Narduzzi told reporters. “We lost one to Utah that was a good receiver for us and I think (NIL) had something to do with it.”
All that is to say tampering in college football is happening. Here’s how it goes down: Coaches or staffers at a school contact third parties around a kid (parents, high school coaches, agents, etc), basically broker deals and, all of a sudden, player X is in the transfer portal and has an NIL deal right when he signs.
Will that ever happen at Boise State?
Probably not, especially not with Andy Avalos at the helm. That goes against everything he believes in. It does not align with the culture and tenets of Avalos’ program. Heck, he said on Wednesday that when he sits in the living room of a recruit, NIL is almost never brought up.
“There are (NIL) opportunities here at Boise State, but we want people to come here and develop,” Avalos said. “Are there going to be opportunities for these young men when they get here? I’m sure there will be because … there are organizations and corporations and every(thing) around here that want to support the young men in this program and have the opportunity to do so.”
But are those organizations and corporations supporting Boise State’s star athletes … or just Boise State’s athletic department?
****
Under athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State has fundraised at a rate never seen in the school’s history. Since he took over two years ago, BSU has received at least eight donations of $1 million or more, helping to get the ball rolling on much-needed facility/stadium upgrades and increased staff salaries.
Where those donations haven’t seemed to go is The Horseshoe Collective, which operates independently of Boise State but is set up to aid its student-athletes.
According to multiple sources, The Horseshoe Collective lacks significant funds — to the point that Dickey came out two weeks ago with a letter asking donors to “consider contributing to its success, for the benefit of Boise State student-athletes.”
“Quite honestly, I wanted to do it sooner,” Dickey said of writing the letter. “There were some things we had to navigate and we’re very specific in terms of following the rules and making sure that we can do what we are able to do within the guidelines that have been provided.
“But it definitely helps. When you look at what we’re trying to do off the field and the caliber of student-athlete that we’re recruiting, we need to do everything in our power to help our sport programs.”
You may be wondering: Why does that matter? It’s not like Boise State is giving NIL money to recruits and it certainly isn’t using NIL money to grab kids from the transfer portal.
Correct. But, with other schools trying to poach the Broncos’ talent, Boise State needs money to keep the players on its current roster. And that will likely take funds and opportunities from The Horseshoe Collective.
It needs money for all the guys who were solid recruits then turned into stars on The Blue. Guys like Green.
Or the future stars at Boise State. Perhaps guys like CJ Tiller, the three-star quarterback who committed to Boise State early, thwarted off a few dozen other inquiries and signed with the Broncos on Wednesday.
“Schools make billions of dollars off this stuff. To give a kid $2,000 is not bad,” said Tiller’s dad, Chris. “It keeps them from doing crimes. Think about all the kids before who were getting caught for stealing a laptop and they lose everything they worked their butts off for. Those days are over. And now you can actually do it legally.
Chris Tiller continued, throwing out a hypothetical that doesn’t seem too far-fetched.
“Let’s just say CJ kicks butt and becomes the starter at some point. And he’s doing really well and he’s got an opportunity to enter the draft. … (BSU fans) can say, ‘Hey, let’s sweeten the pot for him and keep him here to win another championship.' And he could be grooming that next kid to come in.”
*****
Before he became the starting quarterback at Boise State, Green had locked in a trio of NIL deals with local businesses LeanFeast, Wiseguy Pizza Pie and KO Recovery. Then just before the Mountain West bowl game, he hopped on KTIK and did a radio interview that landed him $500 from TSS Home Comfort.
Jones told the Idaho Press Friday that “there are multiple deals in the works right now that we’ve set up for Taylen that are pretty lucrative.”
But there’s an interesting caveat about a single NIL deal.
“Let’s be honest,” Jones said, “when it comes to the funding collectives have across the country to able to support players, it’s trumping a majority of one-off NIL deals. I read where someone stated ‘Oh, Boise State has all these boosters donating money.’ That’s true but it’s all dedicated to the football program, and rightfully so. However, some support needs to be directed to the collective.”
In other words: The big companies around Boise area, for the most part, are giving to Boise State and Boise State only — meaning the collective has been left in the dust. The players have been left in the dust.
So what needs to happen?
“What I’ve seen through the different collectives I hear about or maybe even consult for — it’s typically driven by people who are committed to the program but not affiliated with the program,” said former BSU football player Alex Guerrero, founder of The Society LLC, which specialties in brand and athlete marketing.
“It needs to be started by a multi-multi millionaire who is already supporting Boise State but is willing to go above and beyond and work in conjunction (with Boise State) but work a part.”
Guerrero provided a blueprint he hopes Boise State follows that included one of his clients, former BSU star and current Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence. Basically, WingStop made a deal to sponsor the Cowboys and, within the deal, that included activation with the use of a player in all marketing.
So, Guerrero said, why couldn’t there be something written into every corporate sponsorships at Boise State? Perhaps some money from every BSU sponsorship could be allocated to the collective.
In some ways, the stuff has already happened at Boise State — just maybe not to the scale some want. Over the summer Lithia Ford, one of BSU’s biggest corporate sponsors, paid tight end Riley Smith in exchange for Smith starring in a commercial on The Blue.
“It just takes creativity,” Guerrero said. “And are they going to be like, ‘Oh man, that $250,000 extra could be going to us and help us get out of this hole?”
“It’s gonna take someone who’s looking for no (return on investment) other than the fact that they want to continue to see Boise State excel.”