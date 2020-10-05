BOISE — Asked recently if his teammates were ready to do whatever it took to avoid hiccups and get through the 2020 season, Boise State senior cornerback Avery Williams responded with a relevant question of his own.
“Well I don’t know what you’d define as hiccups,” Williams said.
With more than 20 games already postponed or canceled and others played without key players due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, it has and will continue to be a fall season like no other.
Boise State and the Mountain West reversed course and are attempting to squeeze in an 8-game regular season starting Oct. 24 with a conference championship game on Dec. 19. But the schedule includes eight games in eight weeks and leaves no room for rescheduled games, meaning if a game has to be canceled it won’t be made up.
For the Broncos it means one chance to do this, and to do it right. And it means a total buy-in is required from every guy on the roster to follow protocols and avoid an outbreak. One player contracting the coronavirus could derail a team’s season.
“If you don’t have a mask on you’re going to get yelled at,” senior wide receiver CT Thomas said. “They are real strict right now because everybody wants to play. We have a season now and nobody is trying to jeopardize that.
“We’re happy the Mountain West came out with eight games and a championship so we’re going to try the best we can to wear masks in practice, the weight room, the facility, everywhere.”
Boise State has been requiring masks during workouts and practices since they returned to campus in June. Players are even required in practice to wear either a newly-designed face shield on their helmet or a mask under their helmet.
Other protocols are being enforced daily, with seniors and team captains leading the charge.
“That’s not something we’re just doing now because there’s a season coming. We’ve been doing that ever since we were allowed to come back to campus and work out,” Williams said. “We have great leadership on this team and we know we need to be mature about this situation so we can do what we want to do, which is play this season and be successful.
“We can’t do that if guys are being irresponsible outside of the facility.”
The Broncos will start testing three times per week as mandated by the Mountain West on Oct. 11. And to avoid the ‘hiccups’ as a reporter phrased it of either losing key players or having to cancel a game, players know a three-month commitment not seen before will be required to pull it off.
“We all have to be in this together,” senior John Bates said. “Especially for the seniors and older guys that don’t have much time left, it’s very important to us to make the most of this time that we have this season.
“We have to have everybody on board and do the right things when you are at home, not go out and party on the weekends, just to be smart. It’s definitely something where we will over-communicate so we can stay on track this season.”