It's being hailed as the Capital City Classic as Washington State (1-0) takes on Boise State (0-1) in a men's basketball showdown Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
The game is designated as a neutral-site game and offers a boost to the postseason resumes of both teams. A share of the revenue will support Boise State's recently announced Academic Achievement Fund.
The game marks the eighth time the teams have played. Six of the seven games have been decided by single digits. The Broncos won last season's neutral-site game in Spokane, 58-52, behind a 39-point second half.
Redshirt senior Max Rice led four Broncos in double figures with 21 points in BSU's season-opening loss at home Wednesday to South Dakota State, 68-66.
