It's being hailed as the Capital City Classic as Washington State (1-0) takes on Boise State (0-1) in a men's basketball showdown Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.

The game is designated as a neutral-site game and offers a boost to the postseason resumes of both teams. A share of the revenue will support Boise State's recently announced Academic Achievement Fund.

