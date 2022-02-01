Two weeks before the world shut down and a week before his Eastside Catholic basketball team claimed the state title, coach Brent Merritt had a migraine. The culprit: A 6-foot-7, 205-pound kid with braids.
“Degenhart,” said Merritt, searching for the right word, “that boy — yeah, he’s a headache … We. Could. Not. Stop. Him.”
Merritt faced Tyson Degenhart and his Mt. Spokane team once. It was the Washington state regionals in the spring of 2020, just a dozen days before the NCAA Tournament and eighteen billion other things were shut down because of COVID-19. Mt. Spokane was a two-time state runner-up at that point, but Spokane teams are rarely favored against Seattle juggernauts like Eastside Catholic.
The highlights of that day remain a spectacle. Eastside Catholic was stacked, the kind of loaded team where it was probably a good investment to hang around their locker room and collect autographs. From the 2020 state title team: Shane Nowell (Now playing at Arizona), Nolan Hickman (Now playing at Gonzaga), Chika Nduka (Now playing at Portland) and Jaylahn Tuimoloau (a five-star prospect now playing football at Ohio State).
Mt. Spokane had, well, Degenhart — the current Boise State forward who’s won Mountain West Freshman of the Week a league-leading five times this season.
Told of Degenhart’s success with the Broncos, Merritt isn’t shocked. That day two years ago, the Mt. Spokane star scored a game-high 35 points, bullying Eastside Catholic in the paint then mounting a comeback with a few triples. Backed by 24 points from Nowell, the Seattle private school pulled ahead in overtime, but people haven’t forgotten about Degenhart’s performance.
His Washington Supreme AAU coach, Carl Howell, was in the building that day, sitting with a few celebrities in the crowd: Washington coach Mike Hopkins and Washington State coach Kyle Smith.
“Tyson had already committed to Boise (State) and they were both like, ‘Oh boy, did (BSU coach) Leon (Rice) get a player,’” said Howell. “He dominated their whole team, without question.”
Merritt agrees.
“We pressured their point guard well so they started having him bringing the ball up, which was crazy to me,” Merritt said. “I was like, ‘What the hell? This dude is enormous.’ I was quite impressed. I had no clue how good he was.”
“After playing against him, I was like, ‘Wow, Boise State got a steal.’ He’s really too good to be playing there.”
Rice didn’t appreciate the inference.
“Why do you think Tyson was so underrecruited out of high school?” He was asked on Tuesday.
“Define ‘underrecruited,’” Rice responded, stone-faced.
Well, the Boise State coach is told, Degenhardt didn’t have a single Pac-12 offer.
“That’s not better than Boise State,” Rice says. “When someone says something like that: ‘Well, he’s a Pac-12 player.’ What does that mean? Are you playing at Arizona? Are you playing at Oregon State?”
Fair point. Defining offers by the conference they come from is more pointless than categorizing restaurants by their cuisine. Sure, a burger is a burger. But a burger from McDonald’s and a burger from Ruth’s Chris are on different stratospheres.
But Rice would go on to say Degenhart was “heavily recruited.”
That’s tough to agree with. When the big forward from Mt. Spokane committed to Boise State ahead of his junior season, he had offers from Denver, Idaho State, Eastern Washington, DII Point Loma Nazarene and DIII Whitworth. It wasn’t just the Pac-12 shy to offer Degenhardt, it was the Mountain West and the WAC and the WCC, too.
Perhaps the question is not was Degenhart underrecruited, but how could he go so unnoticed?
“I think in Washington, a lot of the time, Seattle gets a lot of the recruits or a lot of the media attention and I never really played on a Seattle- or Tacoma-based team,” Degenhart said. “There was one summer I didn’t play at all due to an injury, which I think played a part.”
“If you’re going on production and you’re going on who’s a good basketball player — not who has a 45-inch vertical or whatever — he should’ve been a top-50 player,” Howell said.
On arguably the biggest recruiting website, 247 Sports, no one even bothered to give him a rating.
Meanwhile, all the guys he was playing against — often outplaying — had rankings, offers, hype and whatever else. Those Eastside Catholic stars — Hickman and Nowell — are playing on the No. 2 and No. 7 teams in the country, respectively.
Another guy he went toe-to-toe with was Duke’s freshman phenom, Paolo Banchero, an O’Dea High (Seattle) product who was the second-highest-rated 2021 recruit, according to the aforementioned 247 Sports, and will likely be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft this summer.
Against Eastside Catholic, though, it was Degenhart, not Banchero, who caused the most havoc.
“Paolo was pretty much showing his NBA game in high school,” Merritt said. “Degenhart was punishing guys who were too small and, if you start double- and triple-teaming (him), that’s fine. He’ll step out and knock down 3s.”
Boise State assistant coach Tim Duryea doesn’t even need the inference.
“Tyson was underrecruited,” he said on Monday. “We got a little lucky.”
Indeed they did. Because of Rice’s ties to the Spokane area, Boise State had a jump on Degenhart’s recruitment and invited him to its elite camp in the summer before his junior season. Degenhart excelled. The Broncos brought him back for an official visit that fall and the forward committed soon after.
By the time Degenhart finished up his junior season, COVID had shut down everything. Other schools couldn’t have brought him on an official visit if they wanted. And, so, he became a Bronco.
“I’m not complaining. I think I’m in the right spot. I couldn’t be more thankful to be here in Boise,” Degenhart said. “They checked all my boxes … And with the trust I have with coach Rice and the whole coaching staff, it was a perfect scenario for me.”
Degenhart joined the starting lineup in a late-November contest against Saint Louis and had a half-dozen points in the loss. Since then, Degenhart has started 14 games for Boise State. The Broncos have won them all. Throughout the winning streak, the freshman forward has averaged more than a dozen points and four rebounds a game while making more than half his shots.
Degenhart plays with this passion and tenacity that’s impossible to fake. He is so determined, so committed to winning that even when he’s struggling to score, his presence is always felt. He’s hit clutch free throws, been a defensive stopper in the paint, taken charges from some tanks and become an integral reason the Broncos are on the verge of the NCAA Tournament.
“We always referred to him as the unicorn,” said Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast. “He’s too good to be true.”
Duryea saw that years ago. Degenhart was a part of the BSU assistant’s team at the Broncos’ elite camp and, even then — as a high school junior — Duryea could tell he was mature far beyond his years.
What also struck Duryea is something everyone is sure to mention: He’s a great person. They know that’s cliché, so they offer examples.
“I have a special needs daughter and who’s the person she always asks about first, and all of our guys are great with my daughter, but she always asks about Tyson,” Duryea said. “He always has time for her. He has a spirit and draws people to him. His motives are pure.”
“He’s the guy who would stay after and high-five all the little kids,” Wagenblast said. “They would want to come up and take pictures and Tyson would take pictures with all the little guys and he’d remember their names.”
“Everyone at Mt. Spokane understood that Tyson had a special talent in basketball,” Mt. Spokane principal Darren Nelson said. “But, up until the time he graduated, I’m not sure, unless you watched him play, you would’ve never known it.”
“After we were done playing, he sent me the nicest card in the mail that I’ve maybe ever gotten from a player just thanking me,” Howell, the Washington Supreme coach, said. “And I was like, ‘Thank you for playing with us. You were a treat.’”
Howell paused, then uttered two sentences that might as well have come out of the mouth of every Boise State fan.
“I felt blessed to have had him,” he said. “I felt like I was the lucky one.”