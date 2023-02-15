The art of post play, Leon Rice claims, is all about patience.
The Boise State coach compares a basketball player backing someone down in the paint to a high schooler giving a speech. The speech needs to last five minutes, so they spend all night writing enough words to suffice five whole minutes of talking. It looks long enough. It reads great. Then they actually get in front of the class, say the whole thing and think they knocked it out of the park.
“I went slow, right? How long was it? ‘Two minutes,’” Rice said, going along with his analogy. “Post players, when you first get them, they’re in a hurry, in a hurry, in a hurry. When you look at the veteran post players, it always seems like they’re in rhythm. They go slow.”
Real post play has become a lost art. Call it the 3-point revolution or the Curryification of basketball. Whatever you want. The reality is, teams are shooting more triples and spending less time in the paint. This starts at the AAU level, where the biggest kid on the floor is beyond the arc just like the shortest kid.
The traditional center is all-but-extinct — and the few that remain in college are given the NBA value of a rotten banana. The 2021 Naismith Player of the Year was Iowa center Luka Garza. He barely got drafted. The 2022 POY was Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, who isn’t expected to get drafted. Purdue center Zach Edey — the favorite to win this year’s player of the year award — will be lucky to hear his name called.
But as a big man with elite post moves becomes a rarity, so too is the defender who knows how to stop the big man with elite post moves. Which can make great post moves an ultra advantage in college.
Case in point: Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart.
For the last few years of his tenure as an assistant coach at Gonzaga, Rice primarily worked with the big men. Which is to say he understands the intricacies of a good post player.
“I could do a whole book on all the things it takes to be a great scorer and a great post player,” Rice said. “And Tyson is certainly headed that way. No doubt about it.”
Degenhart was phenomenal as a freshman last season, averaging 10 points a game while shooting 42% on his 3-point shots. Then center Mladen Armus left Boise State in the offseason, leaving Degenhart to spend more time in the post.
This season, his outside shooting has dipped slightly, but the now-sophomore has been a maestro down low. Heading into Wednesday’s game at Colorado State, Degenhart is putting up over 14 points a game and averaging an extra rebound and a half.
Degenhart has long had a strong post presence. At Mt. Spokane High, he frustrated opponents with his unwillingness to settle for bad outside shots, instead opting to attack kids down low.
“Degenhart,” Eastside Catholic coach Brent Merritt, who faced Mt. Spokane, said last year, “was punishing guys who were too small and, if you start double- and triple-teaming (him), that’s fine. He’ll step out and knock down 3s.”
Even last year in some of the biggest spots, the Broncos often called on Degenhart to make some magic on the block. In the final minutes of the Mountain West Championship Game against San Diego State, Degenhart went to work on conference defensive player of the year Nathan Mensah. He took two dribbles in the paint, spun around Mensah and flipped the ball in with his left hand.
Fast forward a year and Degenhart does that five or six times a night. It is such a joy to watch him get the ball down low. To see how the opposing team will play him, if they trust one defender or send a double team. Then to notice the patience of Degenhart, to see him methodically dribble the ball, waiting for the perfect moment that he can drop step or spin to the hoop for an easy basket.
“My coach in high school really worked on post moves with me because it was such an advantage in the league that I was in,” Degenhart said. “I think that’s helped me a lot. Just knowing how to play in the post and taking advantage of my size when I have the advantage.”
The result: Degenhart has one of the Mountain West’s best field-goal percentages (63.5%) in conference play. And as teams realize that leaving one man to stop Degenhart is a recipe for disaster, the 6-foot-7 sophomore just waits for the double team, then kicks it open to an open shooter.
Said BSU guard Chibuzo Agbo: “It makes it so much easier to play with good players like Tyson.”
