As seems to be the yearly routine, our top ten stories could have easily been expanded to top 15.
But, alas, we can't deviate from our tradition.
As we culled through the stories from 2021, it seemed for a while we would fall short of completing a top ten. If you recall, there were some significant stories early in the year.
So here's our top stories for you to talk about and debate.
10. Boise Hawks have terrific first year in independent league.
The Hawks dropped out of the Northwest League into the unafilliated Pioneer League. But they ended up coming within a win of a storybook season.
The Hawks hired former Boise State coach Gary Van Tol to lead the team, and it turned out to be a wise decision. There was much for Van Tol and his team to celebrate. Sure they lost the winner-take-all Game 3 14-1to Missoula. But the fact the Hawks were playing in the final game was amazing considering they went 20-28 in the first half of league play. “I'm proud of these guys,” Van Tol told the Idaho Press after the final game. “We've had some celebrations in the last week, but just couldn't finish that last step. It will keep us hungry for next year. Now we have a better idea of what it takes and this will only help us.
“You look at where we were at the beginning and to be able to even have a chance to be here and play the best team in the league from start to finish and compete with them, it was just an honor to coach these guys this season.”
Well said and enough said.
9. Skyview volleyball repeats as state champs.
And the Hawks did it in dominating fashion.
Skyview (36-2) had won 60 straight sets before seeing that consecutive span snapped at the 5A state tournament at Coeur d'Alene High School. But Skyview topped Madison twice on the final day to collect its fourth state title in six years. Skyview won 4A state titles in 2016 and '17.
“They’re all different, because you’ve got different kids and different teams,” Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said. “Last year with COVID had a different feel, this one did too. I think they’re all special in their own way. But it feels amazing, I’m so happy for our kids. I thought from the beginning to the end, we just had a great run.”
Skyview senior Eden Bower, who is headed to BYU, finished her Skyview career with 21 kills, nine digs three blocks in the championship match and during the four-game tournament with 80 kills, five aces, 45 digs and 19 blocks.
Alex Acevedo had 72 kills, 10 aces, 10 assists and 46 digs in the tournament, Alex Bower had 19 kills, five aces, 149 assists, 27 digs and three blocks, while Melissa Eyer had 50 digs.
8. College of Idaho softball take third at NAIA World Series.
A dream season fell short in a 9-0 loss to Cascade Conference rival Southern Oregon. By taking third it was the highest finish in program history. The Yotes (44-19) also set a school record for wins. There were plenty of things to celebrate for the Yotes including coach All Mendiola winning his 400th game, freshman pitcher Annie Polster throwing a perfect game at the World Series and numerous other players earning recognition on the national and conference levels.
None of that seemed to matter for a disappointed Yotes bunch after their final game. Still, they smiled for a team photo, celebrating a season unlike any other in program history.
7. Boise girls cross country fourpeat.
Sophomore Allie Bruce, third at state a year ago, toured the challenging 3.1-mile course at Eagle Island State Park in 17 minutes, 47.9 minutes to lead the Brave to a fourth straight State 5A championship. Teammate and defending state champ Samantha Smith, also a sophomore, finished second in 17:52.3. It was a gutty effort after she pulled her left calf muscle during the state soccer tournament the week before.
The 1-2 finish led Boise to 27 points – well ahead of runner-up Rocky Mountain (113). Boise coach Aaron Olswanger put the state titles in perspective. “We're very proud of them because it's been a different group every year,” he said. “Look at the last four years, every team could be considered for the best in Idaho state history.”
6. Meridian returns to top of 5A state boys basketball.
Meridian, the original school in the West Ada School District, erased 29 years of waiting, winning their first state title since 1992. “We're all so happy to bring a (title) to Meridian,” said senior McKay Anderson, who had a game high 23 points. “We all love our school so much, we have so much school spirit. We're just happy to do it for the guys before us and everyone who grinded before us to get us to this point.”
The title is the culmination of four years of work under coach Jeff Sanor, who took over a program prior to the 2017-18 season that had not won much for a while. Meridian’s last state tournament appearance prior to his arrival had come in 2006 and there hadn’t been many winning seasons since.
But having played at Boise High in the mid-80s, Sanor was well versed in the storied tradition of Meridian basketball. And he had high expectations of getting it back to that point.
“They were really good, as a matter of fact, when I played my senior year, they beat us twice during the season,” Sanor said, referring to Boise’s 1986 state championship season. “They stubbed their toe in district, lost the first game and had to go the back route. And we ended up playing them in the semifinals and we beat them. But they were really good, they were No. 1 the following year, but lost in the semifinals again. But Meridian’s got a rich history.”
5. Northwest Nazarene men's basketball fall in regional final.
After a couple of days of reaching new heights, the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team's season ended with a sputter.
The Nighthawks were shut down by one of the top defenses in the country, finishing the game with their worst offensive performance of the season, as the Colorado School of Mines ran away with the NCAA Division II West Regional title with an 84-52 win in the championship game.
“This ending hurts, but the journey we’ve been on has been amazing,” Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush told the Idaho Press. “We were doing stuff with masks on, socially distancing and having different year, but still finding ways to have fun. It’s been a year full of adversity and we’ve talked about how strong these guys have been overcoming adversity all year and how that made such a special journey. Being able to have a successful season and getting to the NCAA Tournament was a big deal.”
The loss ends the storybook run for the Nighthawks (13-5), who got to the tournament despite not starting their season until January and having just three weekends where they played host to games at the Johnson Sports Center over eight weeks in January and February. On top of that, they played an independent schedule, as there weren’t enough teams in the GNAC willing to play a conference schedule.
Despite all that, Northwest Nazarene qualified as an at-large team and made its first national tournament appearance at the NCAA level. Once there, the Nighthawks scored two upset wins over, including one Saturday against the No. 1 team in the nation, Colorado Mesa, to reach the Sweet 16.
4. Mountain View girls basketball team repeats.
Was there really any ever doubt?
Just as Mountain View was seemingly on the verge of watching its season slip away, things started to click.
Maybe it was the mini-run to end the first half. Maybe it was the halftime speech by coach Connie Skogrand, which by all accounts was very impassioned. Or maybe it was just the will of the Mavericks not to lose and set records along the way.
Whatever it was, it helped Mountain View overcome a 16-point deficit and beat Thunder Ridge 62-55 in the 5A state championship game.
“I never had a doubt that we would (win) or it wouldn’t be close,” said junior Naya Ojukwu, who scored 32 points and set a 5A state tournament record with 87 points over the course of three games. “We’re a second half team, I knew we would pull it together.”
The win gives Mountain View its second straight state title and the fourth since 2015. The Mavericks won back-to-back titles in 2015-16 with Destiny Slocum, who is now playing at Arkansas. Her sister, Trinity Slocum, who is signed with Hawaii and wore the same No. 24 jersey as her sister, now has two as well.
“I just kept the legacy going, and that’s what I’m most proud about,” said Trinity Slocum, who finished with 11 points. “I hope the younger generations can keep it going even without the last name or the number.”
3. Boise State football has its ups and downs in first year under new coach.
It probably should have been expected. Yet Boise State fans have come to expect better in the last decade. The Broncos struggled to finish 7-5 in their first regular season under Andy Avalos. Boise State had its moments (see wins over BYU, Utah State, Fresno State), but the Broncos fell short in winnable games against Central Florida and Oklahoma State.
Where does one start in examing the things that derailed the Broncos at times. Lack of a consistent running game. Lack of consistent play on the offensive line. Growing pains among a first-year coaching staff. There were other misfirings. Still, Boise State won enough games to earn another bowl game. And they have a solid returning foundation to go with what has been rated as an above average first recruiting class for Avalos.
All of which points to better things ahead.
2. Jeramiah Dickey hired as Boise State's athletic director.
Before he had even put his John Hancock on a contract, Jeramiah Dickey had to jump into the fire right away and hire a football coach. At the time of his hiring in early January, Dickey was taking over an FBS program that was the only one in the nation without a head football coach.
“This is maybe the most important decision I’ll make as an athletic director and I’m 48 hours in,” Dickey said.
Dickey accepted the job at Boise State while on a family trip 1,000 miles from his home in Waco, Texas He drove 17 hours back to Waco and quickly packed for a charter flight to Boise. He was introduced to the media and already was working to have meetings with the key stakeholders within (and out) of Boise State’s athletic department.
Aside from hiring a football coach, Dickey had plenty on his plate as soon as he accepted the job. Like many other schools around the country Boise State is dealing with budget shortfalls due to COVID-19. Dickey’s background is in fundraising and he said he’ll work quickly to identify ways to increase giving to help supplement the budget.
“Resources are obviously going to be a priority moving forward,” Dickey said. “My background is in fundraising and resource generation, so whatever we don’t have we’ll go out and get. That’s going to be our approach.”
As for other things on his agenda, Dickey said he hopes to speak with every employee — coach or staff member — to help him get a better understanding of Boise State’s current situation.
“There’s a lot to do,” Dickey said. “There’s a lot to dig into and a lot in terms of our staff in this department on campus and I look forward to connecting with all of them. You’re going to hear common themes including team first. It’s always going to be team before me. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets credit. That’s something we’re going to embrace.”
1. Former coach and alum hired as football coach.
Perhaps the Dickey hiring was of more importance than the hiring of Andy Avalos as football coach. Maybe this was putting the cart before the horse. But probably not at Boise State, where football is king.
What took 17 days could have taken 17 minutes, but the Boise State football team ended up with the coach many wanted from the start.
Former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach Andy Avalos, who has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Oregon, was officially announced as the Broncos' new coach about a week after Jeramiah Dickey was hired as athletic director.
Avalos replaces Bryan Harsin, who left for Auburn on Dec. 22.
“This is a dream come true, and a very humbling opportunity for myself and my family to be back in this program,” Avalos said in a statement. “I’m excited to get back around the players I have missed the last two years, and to provide an elite experience for all the young men in the Boise State football program.
"I can’t wait to get to work and help this program make our university, community and the state of Idaho proud by continuing to grow the blue-collar mentality that has been the staple of our program and allowed it to thrive for years.”
The Idaho Press first reported that Avalos was expected to be named Boise State's head coach.
FOX Sports reported Avalos received a 5-year contract worth around $1.5 million per season.