Boise State, winners of its last two games, will host UNLV on Sunday night at 7 p.m. The Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MW) are currently in second place in the Mountain West, sitting a game and a half behind the conference leader, San Diego State (21-5, 12-2 MW).
The Runnin’ Rebels (16-10, 5-9 MW) started the season 11-1 but sputtered during conference play. When Boise State played them in Vegas last month, the Broncos used a huge second half to come away with an 18-point victory.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts:
1. Marcus Shaver Jr. nearing some milestones.
Sometimes in the first few minutes of Sunday’s game, expect the PA announcer to come across the loudspeaker and acknowledge Shaver.
As it stands, Shaver has scored 999 points as a Bronco, which means he’ll hit the 1k mark with a single bucket.
Another milestone should come later this season, too. If you include Shaver’s two seasons at Portland, he has totaled 1,867 points and, barring an early exit from the Mountain West Tournament, should be able to eclipse 2,000 points sometime in the next few weeks.
“If you get to that, and all the stuff that goes into having to get to that, you’ve accomplished some things,” said BSU coach Leon Rice. “All the things you’ve had to overcome — in Marcus’ case the injuries, the transfer, the different positions.”
Shaver’s career has not always been smooth. He transferred before the days of the portal, which meant he had to sit out an entire season before he could suit up for the Broncos. He was a shooting guard the past two seasons before transitioning to Boise State’s starting point guard this season. He’s missed a handful of games this year with different injuries
And yet, not only is Shaver averaging more points (13.4 per game) than he has in any season at Boise State, he’s dishing out almost double the assists he did last season. Rice said the key to Shaver’s success comes down to pace.
“You recruit an 18-year-old that can go really fast and you try to teach him to play like a 30-year-old,” Rice said. “We watch film of NBA guys who play older who used to be that fast guy that went 100 mph. The great ones learn how to play at different speeds.”
2. Lukas Milner hoping to build on Colorado State game.
Milner has not had the greatest final season. He came into the year expected to be the Broncos’ starting center, to be the replacement for Mladen Armus, to be a defensive force and at least decent offensively.
After three games, Milner wasn’t living up to expectations. Rice put him on the bench and opted to play without a true center, starting forwards Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith in the front court.
Since then, Milner has struggled. He’s been subpar on defense and scored more than 6 points just once since coming off the bench. In Boise State’s win over Colorado State, Milner only recorded 5 points, but he looked engaged. He played 22 minutes, grabbing five rebounds. He was hustling on defense, even coming up with a monster block down the stretch.
He was playing exactly how Boise State has wanted him to play all year.
Asked what’s stopping him from scoring 5 points and grabbing 5 rebounds a night, he was blunt.
“Nothing is really stopping me,” he said. “I’m going to keep trying as hard as I can. Hopefully it happens.”
Rice added a further evaluation.
“It’s all mental,” Rice said. “When his mentality and confidence and experience catches up with his talent, you’ve got something. You saw glimpses of that and I was really proud of him. He wants to help this team. He’s unselfish. And he wants to do well. And sometimes, therein lies the problem.”
3. Boise State should have a new practice gym soon.
On Wednesday, The Idaho State Board of Education approved Boise State’s request to move ahead with the planning and design of renovations to the basketball practice facility.
In other words, Boise State can begin the design-build phase of the project. Once that’s done, the University will go back to the board of education to get approval for the construction budget. Initial estimates for the practice facility, Boise State said in a statement, are between $5 and $6 million.
“The proposed renovation will transform the practice and training capabilities for men’s and women’s basketball,” the statement read. “The project includes a new basketball-specific performance weight room facility, centralized offices for coaches and support staff, a conference room and live performance video technology.”
Rice, who has seen plenty of renderings go nowhere in his time at Boise State, was ecstatic to hear the practice facility is moving in the right direction.
“The progress we’ve made, especially in these last few years, makes a huge difference,” Rice said. “You have to keep fighting that fight to get better.”
