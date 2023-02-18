Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise State, winners of its last two games, will host UNLV on Sunday night at 7 p.m. The Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MW) are currently in second place in the Mountain West, sitting a game and a half behind the conference leader, San Diego State (21-5, 12-2 MW).

The Runnin’ Rebels (16-10, 5-9 MW) started the season 11-1 but sputtered during conference play. When Boise State played them in Vegas last month, the Broncos used a huge second half to come away with an 18-point victory.

Recommended for you

Load comments