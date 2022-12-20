Boise State beat North Texas twice in the same week.
A few days after the Broncos notched a 35-32 victory over the Mean Green in the Frisco Bowl, Boise State beat them on the recruiting trail.
Matt Wagner, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end from Prosper, Texas, had been committed to North Texas since July. Then on Monday night, he announced he was decommitting from the Mean Green.
A day later, Wagner flipped his commitment to Boise State and is expected to sign with the Broncos on Wednesday’s Early Signing Day.
He took his official visit to Boise State the weekend the Broncos played BYU on The Blue, taking the trip while still committed to North Texas.
Wagner is the third tight end to commit to Boise State in the 2023 class, joining three stars Cayden Dawson from San Diego and Oliver Fischer from Oregon.
At Rock Hill High last season, Wagner was impressive. In 10 games, the big tight end reeled in 47 passes for nearly 600 yards and 5 touchdowns in a run-heavy offense.
Wagner, Dawson and Fischer will be part of the next wave of Boise State tight ends, a position group that hasn’t been too productive in recent memory.
This past season, the best Boise State tight end was Riley Smith, who caught just 25 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. The year before, the top BSU tight end reeled in just 7 passes for 132 yards. Perhaps under new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, the tight ends will be featured more in the Broncos’ offense.
Either way, Wagner seems like a good addition to the Broncos’ class.
