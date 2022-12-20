Matt Wagner

Boise State TE commit Matt Wagner on his Boise State official visit in early Novevmber.

 Matt Wagner on Twitter

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise State beat North Texas twice in the same week.

A few days after the Broncos notched a 35-32 victory over the Mean Green in the Frisco Bowl, Boise State beat them on the recruiting trail.

Recommended for you

Load comments