Slowly but surely, Boise State's recruiting class is beginning to take shape.
The Broncos notched their fifth commitment in the class of 2024 on Tuesday, getting a pledge from three-star EDGE Roman Caywood, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Draper, Utah.
Caywood's recruitment came down to Boise State and Washington State — with former BSU defensive line coach and current Wazzu DL coach Frank Maile leading the Cougars' recruitment of Caywood.
Caywood even went on his Washington State official visit a week after touring Boise State, and the Utah native still chose the Broncos.
"I can't wait to get it started," Caywood told 247 Sports. "They've produced some monster edges into the league. I love the culture at Boise State, not just on the field but in life off the field and after football."
Caywood will play his senior season at Utah powerhouse Corner Canyon High, but spent the past three seasons at Cottonwood High, where he was a stud on both sides of the ball.
As a wide receiver, he racked up almost 600 yards and seven touchdowns. As a pass rusher, he tallied 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks during his junior season.
