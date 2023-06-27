Roman Caywood

New Boise State commit Roman Caywood on his official visit to BSU.

 Roman Caywood on Twitter

Slowly but surely, Boise State's recruiting class is beginning to take shape.

The Broncos notched their fifth commitment in the class of 2024 on Tuesday, getting a pledge from three-star EDGE Roman Caywood, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Draper, Utah. 

