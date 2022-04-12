Jason Steele’s Boise State visit transformed into a film session.
The three-star center was at Boise State for his official visit when Broncos’ offensive line coach Tim Keane took Steele into his position room and flicked on the screen.
“Oh my gosh,” Steele said, “it was crazy.”
Keane flipped through a detailed Powerpoint like he was a college professor giving a lesson on the development of offensive linemen. And his class ate it up. Steele and his father sat as Keane explained his pillars of success, his morals, his values and his track record.
The second-year Boise State coach pulled up film of one of his offensive tackles. He showed tape of an early-season practice, back when the guy opened his hips too wide and got beat on D-line counter moves. He showed the guy getting coached up during individual drills in a later practice. He then showed the guy, now with closed hips, effectively taking on a double team in a game.
It wasn’t just that Keane was pointing out improvement, it was that he explained “the reasons why he got better,” Steele said.
“(It) set him apart from a lot of the guys recruiting me,” Steele said of Keane.
It was also a big reason Steele committed to Boise State on Tuesday, becoming the third pledge in the 2023 class — a group that also includes three-star quarterback CJ Tiller and three-star linebacker Wyatt Milkovic.
At Murrieta Valley High in Southern California — yes, the same institution that produced Hank Bachmeier — Steele has been at tackle for the past two seasons. He said he’ll move to center as a senior — the position he grew to love in Pop Warner and the spot Boise State hopes he thrives in.
“I’m violent — but it’s a controlled violence,” Steele said of his game. “I know how to keep my head and stuff like that, but I also know how to pound somebody play after play, like six plays in a row and make them tap out.
"I feel like I’m really good with my feet too. Like going up to the second level and having to deal with these linebackers, it’s never been too much of a problem for me.”
Providing optimism for Steele — who said he plans to graduate early and be on campus for spring ball next year — to potentially become Boise State’s center of the future: 1. He’s 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, and 2. He’s got somebody to show him the ropes early on.
Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez (KHG), set to start at center for the Broncos this season, currently has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning his final season could be Steele’s first. Keane told Steele he wanted KHG to mentor him before he became “the guy calling formations and stuff like that,” Steele said.
Keane and Boise State had been on top of Steele’s recruitment for a while.
Long before they tailored a detailed recruiting pitch to the Murrieta Valley center, Keane met him at a Boise State camp last summer. Ever since then, the Broncos’ staff has texted Steele almost daily, even going out of their way to form a relationship with his parents.
Still, the timing of his announcement was a bit odd.
Steele did not need to commit on Tuesday. He had double-digit offers on the table, from schools like Arizona State, Cal, San Diego State, Nevada and others. Steele also had his whole senior season in front of him, months to get coaches salivating over his film at center. Instead, he locked down a future in the blue and orange.
“I’m just confident in my decision,” he said. “I feel like Boise has everything I need. I felt like, why keep trying to get recruited by these other schools if Boise has everything I need?
“Since they want me to come up there early, they have a certain amount of trust in me as an offensive lineman,” Steele continued. “I feel like me committing early kind of reciprocates that trust.”