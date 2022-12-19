Gabe Tahir did not want a school to sing his praises, to invite him on campus and go on and on about how he’s the greatest thing since the internet.
He wanted the truth, to get a feel for how things were actually going go and not some fairytale expectation. That’s what he got at Boise State and why Tahir, a three-star cornerback from Washington, committed to the Broncos on Monday.
“They way they were just being completely honest with me and the straight-forward truth, that was all I needed to hear,” Tahir told the Idaho Press. “They told me that they think they can really develop me into something way better than I can imagine. I was all in on that.
“They really explained everything. They told me exactly what was going to happen when I get there. They told me it’s gonna be hard, it’s gonna be a battle. But they truly did believe in me.”
The Boise State coaches have been in contact with Tahir since the summer, offering him all the way back in July. But Tahir did not take an official visit to Boise State until two weeks ago.
It was his only official visit and left him wanting to commit.
“I didn’t know what it really meant to bleed blue until I got there,” Tahir said. “Once I saw everything, I knew it was the place for me. … You just have a gut feeling in your stomach it’s the right place. I’ve been on visits to other places and Boise just felt different.”
Tahir, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect out of Kennewick, Washington, was ranked as a top-120 cornerback in the country and the 18th-best prospect in Washington, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He held 11 offers but said three schools were Boise State, Hawaii and Utah State.
Tahir is the 18th commit and the third cornerback — joining Khai Taylor and Nick Hawthorne— in Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class and will likely sign on Wednesday’s Early Signing Day.
Tahir didn’t start playing cornerback until his sophomore season at Kamiakin High, quickly thriving on the outside.
“It’s a battle literally every single play (at cornerback) and I’m a competitive person,” Tahir said. “I say it’s always me vs. you and I think I’m going to be better than you most of the time.”
Tahir said his parents loved how they were treated by Boise State’s coaching department and added they’re excited that he’ll only be four hours away from home. After offensive lineman Kyle Cox, Tahir is just the second player from Washington to commit to the Broncos this season.
