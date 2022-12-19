Gabe Tahir

Boise State commit Gabe Tahir on his visit.

Gabe Tahir did not want a school to sing his praises, to invite him on campus and go on and on about how he’s the greatest thing since the internet.

He wanted the truth, to get a feel for how things were actually going go and not some fairytale expectation. That’s what he got at Boise State and why Tahir, a three-star cornerback from Washington, committed to the Broncos on Monday.

