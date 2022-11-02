With each week, the lore of Taylen Green grows.
Not long ago, he was the young buck with enough athleticism and potential to fill a minivan. Soon after, he was Hank Bachmeier’s replacement, starting against then running all over San Diego State. He won his next two starts, too, looking better with each outing.
Which led us to last Saturday, when Green’s smile and enthusiasm could have lit up 8th Street. The guy everyone called “a running quarterback” proved he was just a quarterback. Green torched Colorado State with his cannon, completing 80% of his throws for 305 yards and three total touchdowns.
Plenty of fans and media folks (this one included) were surprised. Green was solid in his first few games, but he was an inconsistent passer. It was reasonable to think it might take a whole season for him to get comfortable throwing the ball to Boise State’s receivers in a somewhat new offense.
To see Green put it all together before Halloween was remarkable. But, to those who know Green best, it is something different: Expected.
Friends, family, former coaches and teammates alike are not shocked by anything Green has done this season. Heck no. They’ve been watching it for years. On that 74-yard touchdown run against Oregon State, Green’s father, Quinton, did not feel euphoria so much as deja vu.
“It was a weird feeling because I was like, ‘Man, he’s done that exact run since he’s been 5 or 6 years old',” Quinton said. “I’ve seen it so many times look that exact same way.”
Quinton knows his son and his son’s football ability better than anyone. He’s seen so many practices, so many games, so many throws. So as some on the outside wondered about Green’s arm, his father didn’t fret.
It’ll come, Quinton knew.
“When he gets comfortable, you’ll see, he’ll look like a completely different dude,” Quinton Green said a few weeks ago. “That’s when he’s able to make throws. I know he hasn’t shown that as of yet, but he can. He can make throws all over the field.
“But he has to be comfortable to do that. Comfortable with what’s going on in the offense. Comfortable with his receivers. Comfortable with everything.”
My goodness, Green looked that way on Saturday. For a “running quarterback,” he didn’t seem too keen on darting all over the field. Even when he was flushed from the pocket and scrambling around, his eyes stayed upfield.
Everyone inside Albertsons Stadium saw that rocket of an arm Quinton and others spoke about. Green went through his progressions. His timing was much improved, allowing him to pick apart Colorado State’s spot-drop zone defense. And he looked so controlled, so poised, so confident.
“He’s a really loose guy,” receiver Billy Bowens said of Green. “When he plays loose, that’s when he’s at his best.”
The public has, for the most part, only heard about Green’s personality. Head coach Andy Avalos has not allowed the redshirt freshman to talk with the media since he stepped on campus in the spring of 2021.
“The simple fact is it’s for us to make sure that we keep him in a space where he can stay organized,” Avalos said.
Media appearances or not, Green is becoming the face of Boise State football. He already has at least one NIL deal, a partnership with Wiseguy Pizza in Boise, and more are likely on the horizon. And here’s the thing: The more stories one hears about Green, the more one will love Green.
So let’s have a quick story time.
****
Growing up, Green spent most of his childhood as the second-best athlete in his house. His sister, Nyah, is a baller. She was one of the best basketball players in the nation when she committed to Louisville in 2019 and later when she transferred to Duke.
Nyah and her brother talk almost every day. In some ways, it was Nyah who built the yellow brick road for Green, the path toward success the younger brother could follow.
“I always felt like, in a way, he was in the shadow of me,” Nyah Green said.
That's not necessarily a bad thing.
In that shadow, Green saw how his sister worked, how she’d be up before 5 a.m. before school so she could go train ... and then go work out three or four more times before her head hit the pillow.
When Green and Nyah would battle it out in driveway basketball games, games that the older sister won until Green hit puberty, the younger brother would always need a rematch when Nyah whooped him.
"It just speaks volumes to the competitor he is," Nyah said.
Quinton used to tell his kids: “Until y’all tell me you don’t want to be great, I’m going to push y’all to be great.”
Nyah loved that. In time, so did her brother.
“Taylen, everything came easy to him,” Quinton said. “When he was young, he didn’t really have that drive and work ethic. But when he got to seventh grade, he flipped the switch and became probably a harder worker than his sister.”
****
Green loved to put in extra work. Heck, he still does. It’s not uncommon for Green to mosey on into the indoor facilities and look for receivers to throw to. Or, when he’s not in Boise, text the BSU pass catchers who live in Texas and they’ll meet up and train for hours.
Isaiah Stevens knows all about that. Green’s favorite target during his senior year at Lewisville, Stevens tallied over 1,000 yards receiving and a dozen touchdowns his final year of high school. By the time their high school careers ended, Green and Stevens probably knew what brand of toothpaste the other used. They spent that much time together.
They’d spend three hours every Saturday working on routes together. They’d make sure to stay back after every Lewisville practice and shore up their timing. They wanted to make sure there wasn’t a single hitch or miscue on their red-zone fade balls and whatever else.
The week leading up to Lewisville’s regular-season finale against rival Marcus High in 2020, Green and Stevens had watched film and worked and worked at constantly exploiting holes they saw in the secondary. It was incredibly effective. Stevens had eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns — at halftime.
“It was just clockwork,” Stevens said. “What was crazy: I was just reading the safety and Taylen didn’t necessarily know my route. I read the safety like do I go, do I stop, do I break in, do I break out? And every time I would go against that safety, Taylen already knew exactly what I was doing because of how much (work) we did that week).”
****
Just a few months ago, Green had spring break plans, a little vacation outside of Boise with a few teammates. Instead, at the last minute, he decided to stay back in the Treasure Valley and work on his game.
That meant that when former BSU receiver Khalil Shakir was looking for someone to throw to him at Boise State’s Pro Day, Green was available and ready.
“He’s making more mature decisions, more longterm (decisions) that are impactful to him," Quinton said. "He’s not making short-term decisions. As his dad, I didn’t think that would come until his third or fourth year in college. He’s ahead of schedule.”
The 6-foot-6 passer was phenomenal at Pro Day. Sure it was scripted throws, but Green looked sharp in front of hoards of NFL scouts who now know his name.
“Taylen is nice,” Shakir said in March. “He’s a young cat who I think is going to have a very, very huge impact here.”
Before the Pro Day, Quinton asked his son if he was going to be nervous. Green shook it off. “No, dad, I’m not going to be nervous.” After the workout, Quinton checked in again.
“How’d it go?” Quinton asked.
“I thought I did pretty good,” Green responded.
The dad followed up. “Were you nervous?”
“Yep, I was a little nervous at first,” Green added. “But I kind of shook it off.”
****
Boise State running back Tyler Crowe was hanging out with some Broncos basketball players the first time he met Green. Crowe was at an apartment when he spotted a lengthy 6-6 youngster he pegged as a new recruit the hoops team pulled in.
“What position do you play?” Crowe asked.
“Quarterback,” Green responded.
The BSU tailback did a double take. Since that day, Crowe has gotten to know his quarterback and everything he brings to Boise State.
The smile. The athleticism. And, of course, the dance moves.
“He’s a goofball,” said tight end Tyneil Hopper. “He has this little dance that he does.”
"Yeah, he does it a lot," Nyah Green said with a chuckle.
“I see him do it all the time,” Bowens said.
Perhaps soon, all of Boise will be dancing along with Boise State’s star quarterback.