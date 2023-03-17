Unceremoniously, Boise State’s season ended Thursday. Once again, Boise State’s March dreams were crushed in the NCAA Tournament as BSU fell 75-67 to Northwestern in Sacramento.
The Broncos finished the year with a 24-10 record, making back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for only the second time in program history.
With the season still fresh, here is the good, the bad and the ugly.
THE GOOD— The accomplishments of this basketball team should not be overlooked. In their entire history, the Broncos have made the NCAA Tournament just nine times — meaning almost a quarter of all March Madness trips have come in the past two seasons. The results aren’t pretty, but this is a school where just making the Big Dance is a rarity. That should be celebrated. And do not forget that upset of No. 18 San Diego State. Don’t forget the energy and the passion and enthusiasm in the building that night. That atmosphere seemed unthinkable a few years ago. When judging Rice’s program, do not forget how far it’s come.
— Leon Rice’s squads do not quit. My favorite stat from the past two years is this: The Broncos never lost back-to-back Mountain West games. That is so ridiculously hard to do, especially when you factor in travel and the familiarity of every Mountain West team. Boise State played a few stinkers this season — as every team does. But Rice is phenomenal at righting the ship in no time. That doesn’t happen at many places.
— Tyson Degenhart is the greatest. It is hard to overstate the maturity and graciousness of Boise State’s starting forward. After the Broncos lost to Northwestern, it was Degenhart — just a sophomore — outside the locker room answering question after question with extreme thought, sincerity and foresight. That is how he approaches everything. The pain of Thursday’s loss should go down easier knowing the Broncos have Degenhart for two more seasons — a galvanizing team leader who makes fans every time he talks. Also, with 827 career points already, he’s going to have a chance to become Boise State’s all-time leading scorer in two seasons (Tanoka Beard is the program leader with 1,944 points).
— There is talent on the way. Let’s just say the coaching staff is really, really excited to get signees Andrew Meadow and Chris Lockett Jr. on campus. Both Meadow (6-7, 200 lbs) and Lockett (6-5, 205 lbs) have college-ready bodies and enough skill and confidence to make it a good bet they will both see the floor as freshmen. That is good news for a Boise State team that desperately needs depth. And, it is a guarantee that Boise State will again turn to the transfer portal in search of help, likely pulling out, at least, a center and point guard.
THE BAD— Where are the bench players? As mentioned before, depth was the No. 1 weakness of this Boise State team. Not sure what No. 2 would be, but it’s not even close. So odd about the Broncos’ depth issues is this: It’s not like they had a bevy of injuries. No one missed the whole season or anything. But, rather, Rice only trusted six, sometimes seven guys. And, so, Boise State’s bench was littered by guys who never play. Kobe Young, Pavle Kuzmanovic, Burke Smith, Sada NgaNga, Mo Sylla. That’s a lot of guys with scholarships who aren’t contributing. Now, they are young, but there needs to be improvement in the development of the bench players.
— The Mountain West isn’t doing any favors. Every coach in the conference spends their regular-season press conference gushing about the Mountain West and the home crowds. And the conference does have really good teams with a few great home environments — but so does every conference. Like it or not, conferences are judged off their March resume and it gets harder and harder to take seriously any glowing review of the Mountain West after all of these NCAA Tournament losses. Since Nevada’s Elite Eight run in 2018, the Mountain West is 1-11 (San Diego State beat Charleston on Thursday) in March Madness. That is atrocious. The conference might be great in KenPom and NET, but they fall short in the only metric anyone cares about.
— A lot rides on the transfer portal. Point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. is gone. So is forward Naje Smith and center Lukas Milner. Boise State needs help. The Broncos need a center for next season so that Degenhart isn’t guarding guys four inches taller than he is. They need a point guard who can score in crunch time, someone who can shoulder the load while Jace Whiting continues his development. Those are big areas of need — and Boise State must hit in the portal. After last season’s transfer portal acquisitions — Chibuzo Agbo and Sylla — the Broncos are batting .500.
THE UGLYFollowing the loss on Thursday, an out-of-town reporter asked Rice a question that asked the Boise State coach to speak about the experience of playing two “big-time programs” in the past two NCAA Tournaments (Memphis and Northwestern).
“Well I think I consider us a big-time program,” Rice said. “We come from a big-time league.”
You can rally around that statement in January. After Thursday, no one outside of Boise believes it. Outside perception is based on March results — and, literally, no team in history has worse March results than Boise State. No team has endured more March Madness defeats without a single victory than Boise State (0-9).
(Some folks will argue and say Iona is 0-13, but the Gaels won a game in 1980. That win just doesn’t appear in the record books anymore because the victory was vacated because their star center signed a contract with an agent. But Iona still won!)
Boise State is a really good program. It is not a big-time program. Big-time programs win NCAA Tournament games.