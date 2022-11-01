BOISE — Boise State was up 16 points in a meaningless exhibition when sophomore Tyson Degenhart knocked down a 3-pointer. His long brown hair bobbed as he backpedaled on defense, waving his arms and screaming for the fans to get louder.
Meaningful game or not, some things don’t change.
Just over seven months since finishing off the best season in program history, a year filled with a few-dozen nail-biting victories, a conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth, Boise State basketball finally took the court again.
The Broncos played an exhibition on Tuesday night against Carroll College, a solid NAIA program based out of Helena, Montana, and it went how you’d expect.
The Broncos rolled to a 76-58 victory behind a team-high 19 from Degenhart and 14 from point guard Marcus Shaver Jr.
“It felt good to play in front of fans on a new court,” Degenhart said. “It’s nice to play an actual game and get into the flow of things.”
Perhaps the bright spot of the night was the play of Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo, one of a few newcomers expected to contribute this season.
A 6-foot-7 wing, Agbo was confident chucking up triples, finishing the night with 14 points on 3 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc.
“I’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” Agbo said. I’m been waiting and praying for this opportunity.
“We have a lot of shooters,” Agbo added. “Deggie’s a great shooter, Shaver, (Max Rice). So just getting in there, two-feet jump stop and kicking it out makes it really easy for us to get wide-open 3s.”
Concerning for the Broncos was the turnovers. Not that it’s fair to be too worried following a glorified scrimmage in early November, but giving away the ball 17 against anyone isn’t ideal.
Rice didn’t seem super concerned. He said Boise State ran maybe one play and played 12 guys — two things that aren’t going to happen this season.
“They were just goofy (turnovers), preseason ones. You could just see them coming from a mile away,” Rice said. “You want them to play through stuff and solve it, and play through mistakes.”
