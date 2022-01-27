Leon Rice spent part of Wednesday afternoon meandering around his house, holding up his iPhone and looking for a spot that didn’t make him look like the poster boy for a T-Mobile commercial about buffering.
Rice was asked a question relating to the NCAA Tournament, which is like asking most people about their in-laws. Eye-contact drops. Hesitation heightens. And the subject swiftly shifts gears. At this moment, Rice went on about rebounding and defense and how the combination has propelled the Broncos to a school-record-tying 13-game winning streak that goes back to Nov. 30.
What he was getting at with this: Backed by a defense that ranks eighth in the KenPom defensive efficiency metric, the Broncos are on the verge of their first March Madness berth since 2015.
But, of course, Rice didn’t say that. He changed the subject.
There was a quote — attributed to Sally Stanford, a restaurateur who later became the mayor of Sausalito, California — inside a black picture frame sitting on a mantle in his house, one Rice has had since childhood.
“If you are being run out of town,” it read, “get in front of the crowd and make it look like a parade.”
“This is a classic,” Rice said. “That’s a good one for every coach to have in their house.”
That quote feels pertinent to the Boise State head man, especially this time of the year. Fair or not, Rice has picked up a bad rep from a contingent of fans that think his teams have a knack for collapsing late in the season.
“It’s tough when you don’t win in March,” said former BSU forward Nick Duncan (2013-17). “It’s a tough time of year and I definitely think he gets a rep for it and I’m hoping this is the year we can change that.”
Just last year, the Broncos were the early season darlings of the Mountain West. They started 13-1 then fell back down to Earth. The Broncos finished 19-9, lost their first game of the Mountain West Tournament and got sent to the NIT.
Counting just games in February and March during Rice’s tenure, Boise State has gone a combined 66-61. That means in the final two months of the season, the Broncos have won just more than half of their games compared to over 62% across the entire season.
And then there’s the statistic fans care about: 2. The Broncos have made just a pair of NCAA Tournaments under Rice.
And the last time Boise State went dancing, 2015, it came down to the wire. The Broncos — the Mountain West regular-season champs that year — were huddled into their locker room, watching the Selection Sunday special not sure of their fate.
Guys kept refreshing Twitter. The TV kept showing teams not named Boise State. And the Broncos were left crossing their fingers. BSU eventually had its name called but was relegated to playing in the First Four in Dayton ... against Dayton (the Broncos played La Salle in the First Four in 2013 — Rice’s only other tournament appearance). Not the ideal draw. But that’s the fate you risk after losing to Wyoming in the conference tournament.
“We held our own destiny and it’s similar in nature to this year with the Broncos,” Duncan said. “Coach doesn’t get too ahead of himself. He knows how much things can change.
“With us not performing so well, I think that’s maybe why he’s always a bit reserved when it comes up to March because we’ve never been in the position of being super confident where we’re at or getting an automatic bid.”
The big question remains. Is this the year? Is the season that the Broncos will shine just as bright in February in March as they did in December and January? Is this the year Boise State actually plays in the NCAA Tournament — not just the First Four, but the Big Dance?
Things are certainly trending that way. In the 93 brackets compiled by the website BracketMatrix, 70 submissions included Boise State. Just five days ago, before the Broncos beat San Diego State and Wyoming, BSU showed up just over 30 times.
Just don’t tell that to Rice.
“You start doing that and it’s a mistake. You start looking back or looking forward, no. We have a heck of a Fresno (State) game coming on Friday,” Rice said. “There will be no talk with my players on that. There will be no talk with the coaching staff. We just don’t do that. That’s not appropriate.”
Perhaps it’s not appropriate, but it is human nature.
After Boise State’s win over Wyoming, guard Abu Kigab was asked how bad he wanted this team to get to 14-straight wins, to have this team break the record.
“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen for sure,” Kigab said. “We just have to take it one day at a time.”
Rice was standing off to the side when Kigab made those comments. He looked, to say the least, displeased. It further encapsulated the tall task for the Broncos coach: Keeping his players grounded and focused amidst so much outside noise.
As Duncan pointed out, Rice tries not to address the tournament. He operates on a game-by-game basis, harping in on the finer details and scouting reports and what’s next, not what’s on the horizon.
But it’s not like players aren’t oblivious to the stakes.
“When you focus on it too much, that’s when you start having bad thoughts and worrying about things,” Duncan said. “Obviously, I think, the elephant is in the room, but we try not to address it.”