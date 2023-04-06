It is sometimes easy to get bogged down in mechanics. The Monday morning quarterbacks love to talk about mechanics. About things that very few really understand: Footwork, arm slots, blah, blah, blah.
But when onlookers say “bad mechanics,” they are really just saying something looks funny. Patrick Mahomes had “bad mechanics” until people started to see success.
There are different ways to throw the football. Different ways to be a good quarterback.
Take it from Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, a guy who played behind Kellen Moore and coached Matt Ryan. Asked what things, mechanics-wise, he would tell a quarterback he was building from scratch, Hamdan spoke nothing of actual mechanics.
“There’s always the approach of when a guy comes open,” Hamdan said, “how quickly can you get the ball out of your hands and be accurate? I’ve heard a lot of guys call that the release.”
Then Hamdan turned the conversation to his own quarterback, Boise State redshirt sophomore Taylen Green.
“I think for him that’s just something where (he’ll grow) as he continues to take the next step,” Hamdan said.
Much was made last season about Green’s throwing ability. Not so much from actual football coaches, but from spectators. Because, yes, it does not look completely natural when Green fires the ball. He is 6-foot-6 with jetliner’s wingspan. Of course he doesn’t look like Tom Brady in the pocket.
But, at times, Green’s release was a little slow. Sometimes loopy. He had a tendency of bringing the ball below his waist before firing, which seems like the culprit to some of Green’s passing inconsistency last season but isn’t at all what Hamdan cares about.
The first-year Broncos’ offensive coordinator has not spoken to his darling quarterback about arm slots or arm angles or really much about this throwing motion. Instead, he preaches to Green about the importance of “weight distribution,” Green said.
“Like my back foot to my front foot — just always consistent,” Green said. “So I can be more consistent throwing the ball and throwing deep passes. Trying to make my deep passes, intermediate passes and short passes all look the same.”
If you listen closely enough, that philosophy is shared amongst a lot of the brightest quarterback minds. During his stint as Boise State’s offensive coordinator last season, Dirk Koetter did not say really anything about Green’s arm. It was all about his legs.
“The quarterback’s footwork, his timing and his release have to be in sync with the route depth and the break point (of the wide receivers),” Koetter said. “And when they’re not, you have to fix it on one end or the other.”
Six months later, the new offensive coordinator in charge of developing the same quarterback is using the same jargon.
“We always build the quarterbacks from the ground up,” Hamdan said. “So footwork becomes a big thing. If your feet are in rhythm, naturally it speeds up your release.”
Green had to develop his passing ability in a flash last season. He began the year as the backup behind Hank Bachmeier, as you remember. And even when he took over as the starter, he hardly dropped back.
In his first start against San Diego State, he completed 5 of 10 passes. The next week against Fresno State, he went 10 for 18. He combined for just 175 yards through the air in those contests. And it didn’t matter. The Broncos’ running game — highlighted by Green — was unstoppable.
But defenses adjusted. They loaded the box with bodies and forced Green to throw. And he was good. Just not dazzling.
He hovered around a 60% completion percentage. Outside of a masterful 300-yard day against Colorado State, he never threw for over 230 yards. He’d thread some passes through the tightest of windows, then throw similar balls later that should have been picked off. He completed a few deep balls and severely misfired on others.
It was such an encouraging season and one that left so much room for development — which is such a great sign for Boise State.
“We know what he can do with the ball in his hands creating and making plays,” Hamdan said. “And I’ll say this: There’s not a lot of guys who can have that part to their game already established this early. We’re treating him like a pro-style quarterback in our minds and we want to make him as good of a passer as he can be.”
So much talk in the Boise State sphere right now is about the potential of Green. If Taylen can get to the next level — whoo boy, look out!
It is a fun thing to think about and, yet, so vague. What the heck does “next level” mean? What does it look like? Asked what he thinks the “next level” is for himself, Green paused.
“Umm, I feel like the next level is — like I always say, take everything play by play,” Green said. “Not taking one play off. Being intentional in every throw that I make.
"Just watching the film and seeing how the DB plays, seeing how the safety plays and seeing how I can make the throw. How I can make it easier on my receivers.”