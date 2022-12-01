Fame at Boise State operates on a scale.
Chris Peterson and Kellen Moore. Deities. Slap their name on a restaurant and it would be a hit.
Then there’s the next tier: Ian Johnson, Jared Zabransky, Doug Martin, Leighton Vander Esch, maybe a few others. They could pose for pictures all year around town and rake in a good living.
You can argue about everyone below that. Jay Ajayi, Demarcus Lawrence, Ryan Clady, Kyle Wilson, Khalil Shakir, on and on and on.
There is something so interesting about Boise State football. It competes against nothing else for this state’s attention. No pro team to bog down interest. Just 365 days of folks in the Treasure Valley chatting about what’s happening in blue-and-orange land.
Interest creates notoriety — and one could make the argument that, at any given time, the most famous person in the Gem State is whoever’s coaching the Broncos’ football team. Then comes Boise State’s starting quarterback.
The popularity of whoever was under center for BSU started with Bart Hendricks in the 1990s then Ryan Dinwiddie into Zabransky and Moore to Joe Southwick and Grant Hedrick to Brett Rypien and Hank Bachmeier.
And now it is Taylen Green. He is the 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback from Texas, who took over a lethargic Boise State offense midseason and helped bring it one win away from another conference title.
Green is interesting for a billion reasons. First off, he is like a mythological specimen, the ones who do not end up in Boise. People who look like Green and throw the ball like Green and have the speed of Green end up in places like Tuscaloosa, Alabama or Columbus, Ohio, or any number of spots in the Lone Star State. But not Boise.
“When you look back at the history of some of these good quarterbacks who have come through Boise State, really up until Taylen, no one has been an elite athlete like this guy,” said Hedrick, who led BSU to the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. “You combine (preparation) with what he’s got, the tools he has, I mean that’s really scary.”
Second, he is a great kid from a great family. Rather than tweet any thought that pops into his skull, his Twitter feed is tons of Bible verses. He learned competitiveness battling his older sister, Nyah — a former McDonalds All-American who played hoops at Louisville and Duke — in countless driveway hoops games. His dad used to drive him to the gym at the crack of dawn so a young Green could train before school started.
Third, he is a bit mysterious. He has been hyped and touted since he signed out of Lewisville High two years ago, but no one expected him to play this year. And certainly not this well. He was supposed to back up Bachmeier then compete for the starting job next season — maybe.
Then his ascension accelerated.
So here we sit, days out from Boise State’s first appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game since 2019 and its quarterback is this charismatic phenom who could take Boise by storm. Which adds loads of intrigue to what the next few months and next few years hold for Green on and off the football field.
Green is about to become Boise State’s marketing test case.
For decades, whoever the Boise State quarterback was garnered an immense amount of fame. The great ones became high-level celebrities. But none, aside from Bachmeier for a few months, has been able to cash in on their superstar status. Green is about to change that.
****
Green’s first NIL (name, image and likeness) deal came months before his 91-yard gallop against Utah State made SportsCenter, well before he defied Dirk Koetter’s expectations, long before he replaced Bachmeier as the Broncos’ starting quarterback.
Green signed an endorsement deal with LeanFeast, a meal prep service with a location in Meridian, back in April. In exchange for Green posting a few times on social media each month about LeanFeast, the company compensated him with some money and 10 prepared meals a week.
“We’re so grateful for them,” Green’s father, Quinton, said of LeanFeast, “because they definitely helped us out as a family not to have to send money to him every month.”
The whole thing was kicked into action by Dee Jones, an NIL agent based in Boise. Jones works remotely for the agency LAA Sports and Entertainment, a NFLPA-certified agent who has jumped into the NIL game and is working with Bronco football players like Green, EDGE Demitri Washington and running back Ashton Jeanty.
He fired off an email to LeanFeast back in February, greasing the wheels on an endorsement opportunity for Green.
“Taylen wasn’t the starter at the time, but he was a redshirt freshman and we knew he would be at some point,” said Dave Musgrave, the franchise owner of LeanFeast in Meridian. “Dee brought him into the store. I met him, chatted with him for a while — super nice kid, super humble.”
Musgrave made the deal without hovering over a spreadsheet freaking out about his return on investment. He just wanted to help a college athlete, wanted to give a young kid easy access to some healthy meals and maybe get some publicity out of it. After all, he was signing a backup quarterback who had hardly played for the Broncos.
Ryan McDonald, the co-owner at Wiseguy Pizza Pie in Boise, signed Green under the same thinking. But McDonald also saw a rare opportunity. For so long, he pondered how to, cost effectively, best appeal to Broncos fans. Green was the perfect in.
“To be honest, it has been pretty bleak just trying to get into the Boise State market,” McDonald said. “We knew if we had the right player — and, man did we get lucky with that — that there’s more eyes on that single player, in a sense than there is on the monthly newspaper that comes out at BSU.”
Green’s deal with Wiseguy is what so many envisioned for NIL. A local pizza place gives some money and free grub to a student-athlete. It's fantastic. And every few weeks, Green walks into Wiseguy with a new batch of teammates that includes a gigantic lunch (Boise State’s offensive line ate eight full pizzas) for the players and good exposure for the business.
While he said it was tough to exactly calculate what profits Wiseguy has made as a result of Green being a brand ambassador, McDonald noted that “business has been really quite well. We’re getting back to pre-COVID numbers.”
Odd about Green’s NIL deals, though: None have come since he became Boise State’s starter. His agreements with LeanFeast, Wiseguy and KO Recovery were all signed before the season.
“I think, overall, the Boise market has been slower compared to other markets operating in the NIL sphere,” said Jones, Green’s NIL agent who encouraged any Treasure Valley business owners to reach out. “You’re trying to explain the concept of NIL and the value this is going to bring because we recognize there is a rate of return a business wants to see.”
It is also football season right now. Green has little time for NIL meet-and-greets. Not when he’s sitting down every week, trying to devour a Dirk Koetter game plan and carve up Mountain West defenses. His routine has led him to success, led Boise State to the conference title game. And if he leads the Broncos to victory — well, that’s where things get fun.
This could be the offseason of Green, the offseason where he transforms from Boise State’s quarterback to a household name.
“We’re just going to deal with it as it comes because it’s all totally new territory,” Quinton Green said.
Wiseguys is trying to set up an autograph signing. LeanFeast was thinking of him possibly working in the store for a little bit one day and taking pictures with customers.
And that’s on top of the fleet of business owners, drooling over the prospect of signing one of the most marketable guys in the area, who will likely reach out to Green.
“It’s no secret now,” Jones said. “Taylen is a superstar and he plays quarterback on one of the biggest Group of 5 teams in the nation with one of the most marketable programs in the nation. ... We really envision when he leaves here, he will be as recognizable as Kellen Moore or Leighton Vander Esch.”
****
Media policies at Boise State have long been strict. Many past and current Bronco football coaches view the media as almost the Trojan Horse. It looks good on the outside. But, let it inside, and damage is sure to follow. So, as best they can — for good and bad — BSU coaches have kept the gates shut.
That pertains especially to underclassmen and quarterbacks. And if you’re an underclassman quarterback? Whoo boy, the only way you’ll stand in front of a camera is if you take a selfie.
Back in 2008, Moore was introduced to the public with a press conference next to Peterson as it was announced the baby-faced redshirt freshman was BSU’s starting quarterback. He only spoke after games that season, but that opening presser was a spectacle that created indelible images.
In 2015, Bryan Harsin named Ryan Finley the starter and let him only read a 15-second statement. Later that year, Harsin had the first presser for Rypien — who took over for Finley early in the year — come in November, two days after the Broncos lost as 30-point favorites to New Mexico.
It took until November of Bachmeier’s freshman season, too, before he said a word. And the only way Harsin allowed it was if two other quarterbacks also spoke that week.
That brings us to this season. Media requested to speak with Green for months and months. Back to the spring. Request upon request was denied for no reason other than he was a freshman and freshmen don’t talk at Boise State. Never mind he’s a redshirt freshman and is in his fourth semester of college.
But, in some ways, his early silence was a good thing. In a five-week span, Green was a backup, in a quarterback competition, saw the starter transfer, watched his offensive coordinator get fired and had to adjust to life as the starting quarterback. His world was upside down.
“Think about the situation he was put into,” Quinton Green said. “He has three more years to talk with everybody. With the situation he was put in, I think that Andy did a great job protecting him because he needed to focus on the task at hand and school. ... Now next year is a different story because he’ll be organized.”
“From the times that I’ve heard him talk and the way he carries himself, I definitely think he’s ready and mature enough to handle it,” added Hendrick. “I just think maybe the coaches are waiting for a little bit longer — which is fine, too.”
Avalos first let Green talk in a parking lot at 1 a.m. in Reno after a big win at Nevada. He was allowed to answer two questions and Avalos picked who asked the questions. It lasted 79 seconds. More requests were put in for Green. More requests were denied.
That led to Tuesday. Green hopped on KTIK 95.3 The Ticket and did a phenomenal 15-minute radio interview. And it happened because of NIL money. TSS Home Comfort paid Green $500 to be their monthly student-athlete community ambassador and he did an interview.
Never have players in college athletics had so much power. In some way control is being taken from college athletic departments and head coaches, who have spent the last century profiting off the success of their student athletes.
We’ve begun to see what it looks like for the elite college stars around the country who wish to earn money or enhance their brand or want to compliment their football prowess with a public persona.
Now, it’s Green’s turn to show what that looks like in Boise.
****
As a child, Green’s personality sometimes frustrated his parents. Not because he talked back or acted out or anything of the ilk. No, instead Green had the knack for treating every moment like he was sitting at a high-stakes poker table.
“Unless you know him, you cannot read him,” said Quinton Green. “When he was growing up, it was kind of irritating because it seemed like he just didn’t care about certain things. But he did. He was just processing.”
Perhaps that’s why the last two and a half months haven’t seemed to really phase him. Why no one seems concerned that any NIL deals or fame or stardom will impact him.
“One thing about Taylen is he’s super poised always,” BSU receiver Billy Bowens said. “You always feel like he’s under control and thinking before he does anything.”
Helping him along the way will be Boise State tight end Riley Smith.
No Bronco student-athlete has marketed and pitched themselves better in the NIL era, earning a deal with Tin Roof Tacos and Lithia Ford, which led to Smith starring in a TV commercial on The Blue.
“Your success on the field is what carries over and helps you get those opportunities,” Smith said. “(Taylen) is a smart kid with a good head on his shoulders. All these opportunities are going to start rolling in for him and it’s going to be awesome to see him take advantage of it in the future.”
Indeed, it will be interesting to see what arises. Interesting to see how Boise State uses him in its marketing plan. Does he become the face of the program? What does that look like? Is his banner hanging outside of Albertsons Stadium? Does Avalos allow him in front of the cameras, allow him to tell his story to a local and national audience?
And then, how does Boise approach Green? This type of thing has never happened before. When they supported Moore, they were still handing money to Boise State. Change is fickle. There is a NIL collective around Boise State, trying to drum up dollars for deals. It’s a good start, but the well is dryer than the Sahara compared to the big-name programs across America.
But now they have Green. Boise State has Green. The Treasure Valley has Green. Idaho has Green. They will surely boost him up, but to what level of fame will he reach?